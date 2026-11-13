UAE National Day holidays announced for public sector

Public sector workers will enjoy a three-day holiday to celebrate the UAE's 55th National Day, officially known as Eid Al Etihad.

Authorities have announced leave for employees from Wednesday to Friday, December 2 to 4. The public sector will resume official working hours on Monday, December 7, meaning many will have a five-day break.

Public and private sector employees typically receive the same number of public holidays under the unified UAE government calendar.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the public holiday dates.

This year's National Day celebrations coincide with the UAE's Year of Family, which highlights the families, generations and communities that have shaped the country over the past 55 years.

The theme symbolises the UAE as a “family of families”, uniting people from diverse backgrounds through shared values, experiences and a strong sense of belonging.

Each December, citizens and residents celebrate the nation's founding, since when the UAE has become home to more than 200 nationalities.

What is Eid Al Etihad?

UAE National Day is also called Eid Al Etihad. The name reflects and honours Arabic heritage, emphasising the theme of “union”, which is the English translation of Etihad. It was previously known as Union Day.

The UAE celebrates National Day to commemorate the country's formation in 1971. The holiday commemorates the day six emirates united to form the UAE, with Ras Al Khaimah joining the following year.

UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, led the unification and became the first president.

A grand ceremony, typically attended by UAE rulers, is held each year as the centrepiece of nationwide festivities.

Last year, the showpiece event took place at Abu Dhabi's Zayed National Museum, ahead of its grand opening to the public.