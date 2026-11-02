Dubai prepares for month-long UAE National Day festivities

Dubai announced its "National Month" celebrations as it prepares a month-long programme to celebrate the country's heritage, culminating in the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad.

Running from November 3 to December 2, it brings together government, semi-government and private-sector organisations to celebrate the country's national identity and achievements.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said the events will commemorate the legacy of the UAE's Founding Fathers. It will highlight the country's development and give residents and visitors opportunities to take part in the festivities.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, launched the National Month.

Among the main events will be UAE Flag Day celebrations, Eid Al Etihad festivities, the Flag Garden and the UAE Parade.

The programme will also include the Stories of Our Determination short film competition, launched by the Dubai Films and Games Commission, an entity under the Dubai Media Council.

The competition aims to encourage creative talent to share stories reflecting unity and determination, Ms Al Suwaidi said.

Further events organised in partnership with government, semi-government and private sector organisations will be announced in the coming weeks.

The celebrations will also mark the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad, with organisations across Dubai expected to stage activities for employees, visitors and the wider community.

The initiative is an emirate-wide celebration of the UAE’s national occasions. Photo: Wam Show caption: The initiative is an emirate-wide celebration of the UAE’s n…

Shaima Al Suwaidi, director of Brand Dubai, said the celebrations would combine national pride with creative initiatives inspired by the UAE's history, identity and values.

“We are working closely with our partners across government, semi-government and private sector entities to organise celebrations that reflect the significance of the UAE's national occasions and offer everyone an opportunity to express their love for the nation and pride in its journey,” she said.

“Our efforts focus on delivering a diverse and co-ordinated programme of events and activities.”

Brand Dubai will organise its own initiatives and events while co-ordinating with participating entities to ensure that their programmes and activities complement one another.

The co-ordinated efforts aim to deliver celebrations that reflect the significance of Eid Al Etihad and bring together the contributions of participating organisations across Dubai.

Details of the events, including dates and locations, will be announced gradually, giving the public opportunities to participate in celebrations across the emirate.