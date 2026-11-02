Abu Dhabi agrees OpenAI deals to transform government services and education

Abu Dhabi has teamed up with global tech company OpenAI on a series of landmark deals aimed at harnessing artificial intelligence across sectors including the government, investment, food and education.

The agreements were signed after a meeting between Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.

Mr Altman hailed the UAE for setting a "bold, global standard" for the integration of AI across both the public and private sectors.

"We are proud to support the UAE’s ambition, anchored in a shared commitment to safety, accessibility and responsible innovation.”

The Abu Dhabi government and OpenAI will launch the world's first AI-native Machine-Readable Government initiative, which is being heralded as a key step in the emirate's goal to become the world's first AI-native government.

The high-tech project will translate a defined set of government policies and regulations into machine-readable form, enabling AI-powered systems to assist officials with routine regulatory compliance assessments, including those related to issuing permits and certificates.

Each assessment is traceable to the governing rule, while government officials retain oversight and accountability for final decisions.

Led and governed by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), MRG’s first pilot is already in production with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa), focused on food imports.

The technology will run on OpenAI’s GPT models using inference infrastructure based in the UAE.

Investing in the future

Under the plans, Mubadala, Inception42 and OpenAI signed an agreement to deploy advanced AI capabilities to support investment analysis, opportunity identification and risk assessment, with the goal of ensuring more informed investment decisions.

In addition, Inception42 and OpenAI signed a five-year agreement to enable the adoption of Open AI's Frontier platform across government, enterprise and education.

OpenAI and Inception42 will jointly support AI adoption across government, enterprise and education in the UAE.

They will collaborate to deliver enterprise solutions for large UAE organisations, pairing OpenAI’s Frontier platform and AI engineering expertise with Inception42’s applied AI capabilities and consultancy-led professional services programmes.