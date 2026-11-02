Adnoc signs agreement with OpenAI and G42 to deploy Frontier AI

Adnoc has signed an agreement with OpenAI and G42 to become the first energy company to deploy OpenAI’s Frontier technology, as it seeks to expand AI use across its operations.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman on Monday and witnessed the agreement, signed by G42 through its subsidiary Inception42.

The project will integrate advanced AI capabilities across Adnoc’s operations, enabling more connected operational, investment and commercial decision-making to improve efficiency and productivity.

The technology will run on OpenAI’s GPT models using inference infrastructure based in the UAE.

The deal marks another step towards fulfilling Adnoc’s ambition to become the world’s most technology and AI-enabled energy company.

It was one of four agreements signed between Abu Dhabi-based entities and OpenAI, spanning the government, energy and investment sectors.

“Abu Dhabi and the UAE are setting a bold, global standard for AI integration across both the public and private sectors to make sure the benefits of AI reach everyone,” Mr Altman said.

“We are proud to support the UAE’s ambition, anchored in a shared commitment to safety, accessibility and responsible innovation.”

The Abu Dhabi government and OpenAI also launched what they described as the world’s first AI-native Machine-Readable Government initiative, part of the emirate’s goal to become the world’s first fully AI-native government.

The initiative converts a set of government policies and regulations into a format AI systems can read, so they can help officials with routine compliance assessments, such as issuing permits and certificates. Officials keep oversight of and accountability for final decisions.

Led by the Department of Government Enablement, its first pilot is already running with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and focuses on food imports.

Mubadala, Inception42 and OpenAI signed an agreement to apply AI to investment analysis, opportunity identification and risk assessment.

Inception42 and OpenAI also signed a five-year agreement to support the adoption of frontier AI across government, enterprise and education in the UAE.