  • Israeli army updating list of targets ahead of possible new strikes on Iran
  • Qatari mediators return to Tehran amid diplomatic push for deal
  • Saudi-led coalition destroys drones launched by Houthis
  • Oil tanker struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz
  • Trump says Iran war will be 'wrapped up soon'
  • Oil prices on track for fourth monthly gain amid fears of renewed escalation
Updated: October 31, 2026, 5:41 AM