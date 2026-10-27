Marc Rowan on why Apollo has taken a $1 billion stake in Mubadala Capital

Apollo Global Management has invested more than $1 billion in Mubadala Capital as it aims to boost the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund's expansion in North America, Apollo's chief executive has said.

The investment, which gives New York-based Apollo a 10 per cent stake in Mubadala Capital, is part of its strategy to partner with "other like-minded asset managers who we respect and have economic alignment that is good for them and good for us", Marc Rowan exclusively told The National in an interview in Abu Dhabi.

"Mubadala is, among the sovereign funds, probably the most advanced in the creation of its own asset manager, and this is a chance for us to help them accelerate their growth, particularly in North America," he said.

Apollo's investment into Mubadala is "a little over a billion dollars", Mr Rowan added.

Apollo, which has about $1.05 trillion in assets under management, is also planning to ramp up the scale of its investment in the UAE, while describing its competition with Mubadala as "healthy".

Apollo has maintained close ties with Mubadala Investment Company in recent years, including a $2.5 billion private credit joint venture and a series of financing partnerships.

The relationship forms part of the Abu Dhabi sovereign investor's efforts to expand its global investment network and deepen partnerships with major international asset managers.

More to follow...