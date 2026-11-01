Dubai launches tourism loyalty programme to reward repeat visitors

Dubai on Sunday launched what is being hailed as the world's first tourism loyalty programme to reward travellers making repeat visits to the emirate under a major drive to further strengthen its status as a world-leading leisure and business destination.

The strategy, unveiled by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, will also seek to expand access to tourist visas to encourage travel.

Sheikh Hamdan said the initiative was established in support of the Dubai government's mission to make the emirate "the preferred choice for travellers worldwide and a global benchmark for quality and convenience". The action plan is the latest step by the Dubai government to accelerate growth in the tourism sector amid the challenges of the Iran war.

The initiative has been developed by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Digital Dubai, under the Shared Digital Channels Initiative.

“We are committed to positioning Dubai among the world’s top three tourism destinations through initiatives that enrich every stage of the visitor journey and set new standards for hospitality and service excellence," Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Tourism is a key pillar of Dubai’s economy. By harnessing technology, fostering innovation and strengthening public-private partnerships, we aim to attract more investment, open up new opportunities and strengthen the sector’s contribution to long-term growth, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Tourism push

Under the plans, the government will introduce the Dubai Access Club, a membership programme for repeat visitors, which will provide members with exclusive experiences, services and benefits. Details about the perks have not yet been disclosed.

Dubai Media Office issued a media release on Sunday that described the initiative as the "world’s first city-led, invitation-only tourism membership programme".

Under the Shared Digital Channels Initiative, more government services, including tourist visa applications, are being integrated into Visit Dubai, the city’s official tourism website.

Visit Dubai will offer applications for single-entry and multiple-entry tourist visas, with plans to introduce further visa categories in the future. The GDRFA remains responsible for assessing visa applications and issuing visas, with further service details to be announced in due course.

Bouncing back

The number of international overnight visitors to Dubai reached 869,000 in August, the highest figure since February, government figures released in September have shown.

Hotel occupancy in the emirate reached 66 per cent in August, compared with 36 per cent in March, the first full month of the Iran war.

Dubai welcomed 6.97 million international visitors in the first eight months of this year. In 2025, visitor numbers hit 19.59 million. It was widely expected to hit a long-time target of 20 million this year, were it not for the regional conflict.

A Dubai tourism initiative delivering up to Dh3,000 ($816) in discounts to residents who invited friends and family to visit the emirate closed registrations in September after receiving more than 90,000 applications.

The Dubai Invite campaign offered benefits such as savings on hotel stays and free days out at attractions to help boost the tourism sector.

In May, Dubai approved a Dh1.5 billion economic incentive package to offer respite to its business and tourism sector during uncertain times. The measures included suspending the nightly hotel tax, which is Dh20 in higher-tier hotels, and the 7 per cent municipal tax added to hotel and restaurant bills.