'Exceptional response': Dubai tourism scheme closes after 90,000 residents invite friends and family to visit

A Dubai tourism initiative delivering up to Dh3,000 ($816) in discounts to residents who invited friends and family to visit the emirate has closed registrations after receiving more than 90,000 applications.

The Dubai Invite campaign offered benefits such as savings on hotel stays and free days out at attractions to help boost the tourism sector amid the challenges of the Iran war.

Residents who invited friends and family to visit the emirate between July 20 and October 31 were eligible to receive the package of perks under the strategy, overseen by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. It said registrations had been closed after an "exceptional response" from the public.

More than 30,000 discount packages have been distributed, with benefits to be issued to residents who registered visitors before the final allocation was reached.

The department said the number of packages was increased more than three times owing to high demand.

Benefits are to be issued within 72 hours of a registered guest arriving in Dubai and the perks will remain valid until December 31. Visitors must arrive directly into Dubai from outside the UAE before October 31 to qualify.

Dubai is home to people from about 200 nationalities, meaning a large number of relatives and friends from around the world look to visit each year. The department said residents played an important role in shaping how visitors experience the city.

"The strong response has come from across Dubai’s diverse resident community, reflecting the enthusiasm of people from a large number of different nationalities and backgrounds to share the city with their friends and family. It further reinforces the important role Dubai’s residents play as ambassadors for the city," said Noor Al Geziry, associate vice president for special projects and Mena at the department.