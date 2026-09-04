UAE suppliers given 24 hours to remove counterfeit goods under new anti-fraud rules

Suppliers in the UAE must remove counterfeit, adulterated or spoiled goods from the market within 24 hours of being notified by authorities, under new regulations aimed at tackling commercial fraud.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism set out the requirements as it detailed the Executive Regulations of the UAE’s Anti-Commercial Fraud Law. Under the regulations, businesses must stop selling or displaying products found to be in breach of the law.

The items must be withdrawn from shops and warehouses within 24 hours, with a public announcement to be made within 48 hours in Arabic and English. Authorities can impose a shorter deadline when products pose a health risk or threaten the environment.

The rules cover retailers across different sectors, including supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as goods sold online.

Inspections and breaches

The measures form part of the federal regulations concerning commercial fraud. The ministry and local authorities carried out 10,023 inspections during the first three months of this year and found 189 breaches.

Safeya Al Safi, assistant undersecretary for the ministry's commercial control and governance sector, said the regulations were designed to strengthen consumer protection and market oversight, while responding to changes in trade, including the rapid growth of e-commerce.

The regulations also establish procedures for seizing, holding and destroying counterfeit or adulterated products.

Where goods are eligible to be returned to their country of origin or exporting country, suppliers will generally have 30 days to re-export them. The costs associated with withdrawing, holding or disposing the products can be charged to the supplier.

If a business fails to withdraw goods within the required period, authorities can step in and remove them, with the supplier liable for the costs.

The ministry said the regulations were aimed at protecting consumers and strengthening confidence in UAE markets. They also establish procedures through which businesses can resolve disputes or challenge decisions.