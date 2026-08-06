Dubai Customs foil plot to smuggle melted-down 24-carat gold inside suitcase

Dubai Customs inspectors uncovered a sophisticated plot to smuggle 460g of 24-carat gold expertly concealed in an airport passenger's suitcase.

The raw gold had been melted down and shaped into thin rods, allowing for it to be embedded inside the rubber frame and inner structure of the suitcase.

The suitcase looked no different to any other as it passed through inspections at Dubai International Airport, with nothing about its exterior raising suspicions. But customs officers, armed with years of experience and advanced technology identified unusual signs on the X-ray scanner screen.

Their doubts prompted them to search the suitcase thoroughly, and they discovered the hidden gold rods. The passenger, a woman from an unspecified Asian country, said she had been asked to carry the suitcase by someone from her homeland and had no knowledge of its contents.

Dubai Customs is using the case to warn all travellers against transporting any bags, parcels or luggage belonging to other people, regardless of the reason given or how well they know the person concerned.

"Travellers should make sure they are fully aware of the contents of their luggage before travelling, as they remain legally responsible for everything it contains," Dubai Customs said.

Khalid Ahmed, director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, said the seizure reflects the extent to which concealment and smuggling methods have evolved.

At the same time, it confirms the efficiency of Dubai Customs inspectors and their ability to detect even the most elaborate smuggling methods, he added.

“Dubai Customs is committed to continued investment in developing inspectors’ capabilities through specialised training programmes that keep pace with new concealment and smuggling methods.

"These programmes cover the identification of the latest concealment methods, reading body language, analysing behaviour and responding to different field scenarios, alongside professional use of the latest inspection and screening equipment and systems," he said. "This strengthens inspectors’ ability to detect and foil complex smuggling attempts.”