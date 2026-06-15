Dubai Customs teams up with international organisations to foil major drug syndicate

Dubai Customs have teamed up with authorities abroad to help prevent 1.3 tonnes of Tapentadol tablets reaching illegal markets in Africa.

No regulatory authority in the world has approved Tapentadol because the drug is highly addictive and has fuelled an opioid crisis in some countries.

Dubai Customs provided intelligence that proved a key factor in seizing the shipment, working closely with Interpol, the World Customs Organisation and regional intelligence liaison offices.

The seizure of the drugs originating from Asia, reflects the customs authority's commitment to protecting communities, supporting international security and stability, and combating the trafficking of narcotic and psychotropic substances, state news agency Wam reported.

Officials from the African country involved in the operation praised the intelligence provided by Dubai Customs, saying it played “a critical role in the successful interception of the shipment and demonstrated the importance of international co-operation in addressing shared security challenges”.

The operation demonstrated Dubai's role in supporting international security and stability, said Dr Abdulla Busenad, director general of Dubai Customs.

“This achievement reflects Dubai's position as a trusted partner in the global security system and confirms that investment in advanced technology, human capabilities and international partnerships is essential to confronting cross-border criminal networks,” he said.

Dubai Customs remains committed to developing its intelligence and technological capabilities to support international efforts to combat narcotics trafficking and organised crime, added Dr Busenad.

The role of the customs authority has “evolved beyond protecting the UAE's borders to becoming an active partner in global security efforts through co-operation with customs and law enforcement agencies worldwide”, said Wam.