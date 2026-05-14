Endangered bears found dead in suitcase after Dubai smuggling attempt

Dubai Customs officers have thwarted a plot to smuggle rare, endangered bears hidden in a suitcase after the alarm was raised by a routine airport check.

The wildlife trafficking scheme was uncovered after inspection systems detected "unusual contents" in the luggage of an Asian passenger who had arrived at Dubai International Airport.

The alert prompted officers to carry out a thorough manual search where they found the animals in a basket concealed in the case.

A duty veterinary surgeon was called to the scene to examine the animals, confirming they were dead.

The woman – whose age and nationality were not disclosed – was arrested and an investigation into the case is under way.

During questioning, she said she had been paid to deliver the luggage and was awaiting contact to complete the handover.

Authorities believe the case reflects a common trafficking method in which people are used as unwitting couriers to move illegal goods across borders.

Dubai Customs coordinated with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to foil the smuggling bid.

A duty veterinary surgeon was called to the scene to examine the animals, confirming they were dead.

The vet verified that the bears belonged to a rare and endangered species protected under international conservation regulations.

Combating wildlife trafficking

The animals are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which governs international trade in endangered species.

Khalid Ahmed, director of Passenger Operations at Dubai Customs, said the case demonstrated the readiness of inspection teams and their ability to identify suspicious shipments.

He said the use of advanced scanning technology combined with the knowledge and expertise of experienced officers plays a crucial role in foiling smuggling attempts.

The matter has been referred for legal action, including an investigation by the Environmental Crimes Unit at Dubai Police.

Officials stressed that customs authorities are key to safeguarding national security and the environment by preventing wildlife trafficking.

They warned against accepting or transporting unknown luggage or shipments, as people would face legal consequences.

Dubai Customs said this case forms part of a broader series of enforcement actions aimed at combating wildlife crime.