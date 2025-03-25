Dubai Customs officers foil plot to smuggle 150kg of drugs into port

Dubai Customs has thwarted an attempt to smuggle almost 150kg of "narcotics and psychotropic substances" into the emirate.

The drugs were detected hidden in cargo at a "strategic seaport", a statement from the authority read on Tuesday afternoon. Customs said the drugs were discovered with the help of the K9 unit.

"A thorough inspection revealed the illicit substances concealed within the cargo, enabling authorities to neutralise a serious security threat before it could breach Dubai’s borders," read the statement.

Dr Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, director general of Dubai Customs, was effusive in his praise for the work of the officers involved in discovering the consignment.

“Dubai Customs’ inspectors continue to set a global benchmark for professionalism, readiness and operational excellence," he said. "Their work is critical in safeguarding our land, sea and air borders. Through advanced training and the integration of smart technologies, they continue to detect and prevent smuggling attempts.

“We remain committed to constant advancement. By adopting innovative solutions and developing our human capital, we aim to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in customs security.”

He was also eager to emphasise the role technology plays in helping the customs authority to do its job, praising the investment made in artificial intelligence.

Dr Busenad said "investment in AI-driven detection systems equips us with unparalleled capabilities to combat illicit trade and security breaches with precision and efficiency".

Last month, Dubai Customs officers foiled another plot to smuggle 1.2 tonnes of "mind-altering" drugs through the emirate by air. Teams uncovered the illicit shipment of psychoactive substances as it passed through the air cargo terminal. Officers used advanced data analysis and inspection techniques to discover and identify the drugs haul, and strike a blow in the fight against organised crime networks.