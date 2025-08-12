Dubai Customs seizes 18 million cigarettes in clampdown on smuggled and counterfeit goods

Dubai Customs officers have seized more than 35 tonnes of illicit goods, including 18 million cigarettes, stashed at air cargo centres.

Officials said the illegal haul comprised counterfeit, smuggled and other non-compliant items, in an operation that lasted three months.

Customs teams captured 12 million smuggled cigarettes, 6.7 million counterfeit cigarettes, 37,110 non-compliant cosmetic products, 10,520 counterfeit versions of global brands and 3,632 unauthorised electronic parts.

Authorities said they used advanced technology to help uncover the vast collection of illegal goods and strike a blow against smuggling and commercial fraud networks.

Dr Abdulla Busenad, director general of Dubai Customs, praised the inspection teams for foiling the large-scale criminal activities and safeguarding the public from fake goods.

“We have advanced systems and technologies to intercept and target suspicious shipments, a highly skilled inspection team and a customs intelligence department with extensive expertise in data analysis and shipment monitoring," said the senior official.

"Our cutting-edge scanning and inspection devices send a clear message to anyone attempting to manipulate the trade system: our strategy focuses on becoming a global leader in secure customs operations while strengthening the region’s role as a hub for legitimate trade, enhancing national security, protecting trademark owners, driving the national economy and supporting Dubai’s vision and economic agenda.”

Dr Busenad highlighted the challenges facing customs authorities across the globe in combating smuggling plots amid the rapid growth of the air cargo transport sector.

Staying vigilant

Sultan Al Suwaidi, director of Air Cargo Centres, said extensive checks are in place across the supply chain to tackle an evolving threat.

“We thoroughly check all parcels using advanced scanning systems," he said. "When suspicion arises, items undergo detailed manual inspection.

"Our inspectors are experts in reading and analysing X-ray images and data from inspection devices, and we continuously develop their skills through specialised training courses.

"These ongoing inspection campaigns are key to combating smuggling and counterfeit goods, strengthening investor confidence and protecting global brand rights.”

Yousef Mubarak, director of the Intellectual Property Rights Department, said staff are highly trained in the latest detection methods to spot sophisticated counterfeit techniques.

The large-scale seizure represents the latest success by Dubai Customs to protect the emirate's borders by land, air and sea.

In March, Dubai Customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle almost 150kg of "narcotics and psychotropic substances" into the emirate.

The drugs were found hidden in cargo at a "strategic seaport", the authority said. Customs said the drugs were discovered with the help of the K9 unit.

