Suitcase with hundreds of lizards, snakes, scorpions and frogs found at Dubai airport

Customs officers have found more than 200 animals, including lizards, snakes, frogs and scorpions, in an abandoned suitcase at Dubai International Airport.

The unclaimed case aroused the suspicion of inspectors at the airport following a routine screening procedure, Dubai Customs and the government said.

A further examination of the suitcase led to "one of the most unusual wildlife seizures recorded at the airport", authorities added.

The haul included 129 lizards, 36 scorpions, eight snakes and 50 frogs.

The discovery highlights the important role that customs authorities play in "addressing environmental crimes that extend far beyond traditional smuggling activities", the authorities said.

“Protecting borders today extends beyond preventing the movement of prohibited goods. It also means safeguarding biodiversity, natural resources and environmental sustainability from the growing threat of illegal wildlife trafficking," said Khalid Ahmed, director of passenger operations at Dubai Customs.

"This seizure reflects the vigilance, expertise and operational readiness of our inspection teams, as well as Dubai Customs’ commitment to supporting the UAE’s international environmental obligations and conservation efforts.”

Following the discovery, Dubai Customs co-ordinated with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to ensure the animals received appropriate care. Legal, veterinary and environmental procedures have been carried out.

Last month, The National reported Dubai Customs officers had foiled a plot to smuggle endangered bears hidden in a suitcase.

The wildlife trafficking scheme was uncovered after inspection systems detected "unusual contents" in the luggage of an Asian passenger who had arrived at Dubai International Airport.

A duty veterinary surgeon was called to the scene to examine the animals, confirming they were dead.