UAE travel advisory: Flights delayed and cancelled at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports

Flights to and from the UAE continue to face some disruption on Thursday as regional tensions persist, although fewer services appear to be affected than a day earlier.

Several flights at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport are running behind schedule on Thursday morning, with a small number of cancellations also reported.

Why are flights being disrupted across the Middle East?

Flight schedules across the region continue to be affected after a renewed escalation in fighting between the US and Iran this week.

The US carried out strikes on targets in Iran on Tuesday night, with Tehran responding with missile and drone attacks towards US-linked sites in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq and Kuwait. Jordan said 13 Iranian missiles entered its airspace, while Bahrain and Kuwait reported intercepting Iranian drones.

While airports in the UAE and elsewhere in the region continue to operate, the heightened security situation has resulted in delays and cancellations, with airlines warning that schedules can change at short notice.

Zayed International Airport

Arrivals

Several flights scheduled to arrive at Zayed International Airport have been affected.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services running behind schedule include 3L201 from Calicut; 3L142 from Chennai; 3L134 from Trivandrum; 3L112 from Ahmedabad; 3L312 from Sialkot; and 3L044 from Kathmandu.

Etihad services affected include EY114 from Barcelona; EY219 and EY213 from Delhi; EY303 from Islamabad; EY844 from Moscow; EY299 from Karachi; EY247 from Ahmedabad; EY277 from Peshawar; EY343 from Chennai; EY393 from Colombo; EY770 from Nairobi; EY068 from London Heathrow; EY100 from Lisbon; EY417 from Phuket; EY405 from Bangkok; and EY078 from Manchester.

IndiGo flight 6E1439 from Tiruchirappalli is also running behind schedule.

Departures

Affected Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services include 3L134 to Trivandrum; 3L112 to Ahmedabad; 3L312 to Sialkot; 3L044 to Kathmandu; and 3L715 to Tbilisi.

Etihad services include EY844 to Moscow; EY303 to Islamabad; EY219 and EY213 to Delhi; EY299 to Karachi; EY247 to Ahmedabad; EY277 to Peshawar; EY343 to Chennai; EY393 to Colombo; EY770 to Nairobi; EY068 to London Heathrow; EY100 to Lisbon; EY417 to Phuket; EY405 to Bangkok; and EY078 to Manchester.

IndiGo flight 6E1439 to Tiruchirappalli is also delayed.

Dubai International Airport

Arrivals

Several arrival flights at Dubai International Airport have also been delayed.

Flydubai services affected include FZ1722 and FZ1736 from Almaty; FZ1690 from Bishkek; FZ952, FZ988 and FZ966 from Moscow; FZ920 from Jeddah; FZ1304 from Astana; FZ1716 and FZ1634 from Minsk; FZ642 from Addis Ababa; FZ1116 from Damascus; FZ816 from Abha; and FZ202 from Baghdad.

Flydubai flight FZ652 from Entebbe has been cancelled.

Emirates services with later arrival times include EK020 from Manchester; EK010 from London Gatwick; EK194 from Lisbon; EK024 from Edinburgh; EK164 from Dublin; EK006 from London Heathrow; EK146 from Amsterdam; EK180 from Warsaw; EK098 from Rome; EK094 from Bologna; and EK082 from Lyon.

From North America, affected Emirates services include EK232 from Washington; EK244 from Montreal; EK204 and EK206 from New York; EK236 from Chicago; EK238 from Boston; EK216 from Los Angeles; EK212 from Houston; and EK226 from San Francisco.

Other affected Emirates arrivals include EK613 from Islamabad; EK527 from Hyderabad; EK651 from Colombo; EK375 from Bangkok; EK565 from Bengaluru; EK659 from Male; EK928 from Cairo; and EK357 from Jakarta.

Other airlines have also been affected. Kenya Airways flight KQ304 from Nairobi is running behind schedule, while KQ310 from Nairobi has been cancelled.

Other affected arrivals include SG5060 from Mumbai; Air India Express flight IX425 from Kochi; and SpiceJet flights SG5155 from Amritsar and SG5118 from Kochi.

Departures

Departures from Dubai International Airport have faced less disruption, with only a handful of SpiceJet services running behind schedule. These include SG052 to Pune, SG5106 to New Delhi and SG5153 to Kozhikode.

Other regional disruptions

Flight schedules elsewhere in the region have also been affected.

Bahrain International Airport

Arrivals

Affected delayed arrivals include Gulf Air flights GF501 from Dubai, GF090 from New York and GF251 from Dhaka, as well as Air India Express flights IX791 from Kannur and IX373 from Calicut.

Departures

Meanwhile, departures affected are Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight 3L016 to Abu Dhabi and Air India Express flight IX374 to Calicut.

Kuwait International Airport

Arrivals

Delayed arrivals include Kuwait Airways flights KAC352 from Kochi and KAC384 from Delhi, as well as Pegasus Airlines flight PGT858 from Istanbul.

Departures

Kuwait Airways services running behind schedule include KAC201 to Lahore, KAC155 to Istanbul, KAC173 to Munich, KAC185 to Mykonos and KAC167 to Paris.

Queen Alia International Airport

Some flights at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman have been affected by delays or cancellations.

Arrivals

Several arrivals at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman have been cancelled, including Royal Jordanian flights RJ9847 from Mosul, RJ9003 and RJ9005 from Damascus, and Jordan Aviation flight RJ552 from Batumi.

Turkish Airlines flight TK816 from Istanbul is delayed.

Departures

Cancelled Royal Jordanian services include RJ9004, RJ9008 and RJ9010 to Damascus, as well as RJ9991 to Istanbul.

Iraqi Airways flight IA178 to Erbil has also been cancelled.