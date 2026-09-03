Sharjah Ruler approves minimum wage of Dh20,000 for government employees

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has approved a monthly minimum wage of Dh20,000 ($5,445) for government employees in the emirate.

The scheme, which came into force this week, will affect about 18,000 employees and create an annual total wage bill for Sharjah government employees, including those already on higher salaries, of Dh720 million.

New starters with a university degree will receive an initial monthly salary of Dh27,125, while those joining straight from finishing school will receive Dh20,950.

Other groups will also benefit from a monthly living allowance of Dh20,000, Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, director of Human Resources in Sharjah, told the Direct Line radio station on Thursday.

“Retirees from Sharjah government and retired citizens who did not work for the Sharjah government and receive supplementary grants, families and employees in Sharjah government will benefit from the new order,” said Mr Al Zaabi.

Those who retire from the Sharjah government will also receive the minimum living allowance. This will affect more than 2,250 people at a total cost of Dh113 million.

The monthly allowance for families on social service benefits as been set at a minimum of Dh20,000. Mr Al Zaabi estimated this affects more than 6,650 families and will cost the government Dh195.1 million.