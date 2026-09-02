Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces AI curriculum for all schools in UAE

The UAE Cabinet has approved a host of measures that will give AI a more prominent role across government and in the country's education sector.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said the newly-launched Agentic AI project would deliver a “step change in government”.

Sheikh Mohammed, who chaired Wednesday's meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, also spoke of the importance of building on the trust the UAE has spent years accumulating through its systems and policies, state news agency Wam reported.

“We do not wait for the perfect conditions to continue delivering. Our projects are moving, our economy is growing, our markets are operating at full capacity, and our events are welcoming the world. The UAE does not stop, and it will not stop,” he said.

“We have launched the largest transformation project for government services involving Agentic AI. It is a strategic, national and forward-looking project, and we are counting on it to deliver a step change in government. Our message to every team is to be part of this strategic transformation of the UAE Government.”

AI curriculum

One of the key developments from the meeting was the approval of an AI curriculum across all UAE public and private schools, which will equip future generations with the necessary skills and knowledge for the future, Wam reported.

The curriculum will focus on “providing students with the technical requirements of AI, instilling an awareness of its ethical applications, and enhancing their understanding of AI data, algorithms, applications, and risks”.

“The objective is to train 22,000 teachers and educators to utilise AI as a support in teaching, assessment, curriculum analysis, lesson planning and fostering a spirit of innovation among students,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“To fulfil their new role, teachers will have to become lifelong learners because if we teach our children today using the same methods of yesterday, we are depriving them of their future.”

The Cabinet also approved a mechanism to make the service available with education organisations in other countries.

Government services

Sheikh Mohammed unveiled the Cabinet AI Advisor system, developed to help ministers make faster, more accurate decisions and to speed up the review of policies and legislation.

The system consists of 32 specialised AI assistants that analyse policies, legislation and strategies, assess their impact, review global best practices, and provide recommendations to ministers. The system will operate continuously, monitoring decisions and their implementation.

It will consider the UAE's national priorities when evaluating proposals and will connect new topics to relevant past Cabinet decisions.

After analysis, the Cabinet AI Advisor will present final recommendations for each subject.

Autonomous vehicles

To support futuristic projects and regulate the use of modern technologies, the Cabinet approved a resolution on the use of autonomous vehicles in the UAE, Wam reported.

The resolution was introduced to establish mechanisms and controls for inspecting, registering, licensing and renewing the licences of autonomous vehicles. It introduces procedures for testing new vehicle technology.

This is expected to contribute to “encouraging the use of alternative and environmentally friendly technologies to reduce road pollution and traffic congestion”.

Digital transformation

The Cabinet also reviewed the government's digital transformation over the past year. Government entities completed more than 308 million digital transactions, and government apps were downloaded 15.8 million times across 1,633 digital services. Customer satisfaction on priority services reached 92 per cent.

The UAE also completed 471 digital transformation projects during the year. Globally, the country ranked first in several metrics, including communications infrastructure, digital skills and AI adoption, and was placed in the highest category of the cybersecurity index.

Annual meetings

The Cabinet reviewed the agenda for this year's UAE Government Annual Meetings, taking place from November 8 to November 10.

The event focuses on reviewing joint initiatives and strategic projects to improve quality of life in the UAE.

“This year's edition is themed around readiness and resilience, readiness of our economy, readiness of our supplies and logistics, our resources, and our families,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

“We will also review the progress made by our government entities in employing artificial intelligence to further improve their work and services.

“The UAE today is stronger thanks to its teams and the will of its people … Thus, our ambition knows no limits.”

Eco-tourism policy

The Cabinet approved the National Ecotourism Policy and reviewed the results of the National Strategy to Combat Desertification 2022 to 2030, which has delivered tangible progress in protecting ecosystems and sustaining natural resources, said Sheikh Mohammed.

“Protected areas have risen to 55, some 4,900 hectares of land have been rehabilitated, more than 3.2 million square metres of green cover have been added, and 341,000 native trees have been tagged and protected,” he said.

“Protecting our environment is a national commitment, and investing in our natural resources is investing in the quality of life.”