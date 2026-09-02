UAE travel advisory: Flights delayed and cancelled at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports

Flights to and from the UAE continue to face disruption as the US and Iran exchange strikes across the region.

Services at both Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport were running behind schedule on Wednesday morning, with airlines warning that timings remain subject to change at short notice.

Zayed International Airport

Arrivals

Several flights scheduled to arrive at Zayed International Airport have been affected. They include Etihad services EY303 from Islamabad; EY299 from Karachi; EY084 from Rome; EY610 from Tel Aviv; EY213 from Delhi; EY277 from Peshawar; EY343 from Chennai; EY393 from Colombo; EY331 from Kochi; EY239 from Bengaluru; EY156 from Prague; EY100 from Lisbon; EY405 from Bangkok; and EY417 from Phuket.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has also been affected, with delays to arriving flights including 3L112 from Ahmedabad, 3L201 from Calicut, 3L425 from Cairo, 3L312 from Sialkot, 3L016 from Bahrain, 3L316 from Faisalabad and 3L715 from Tbilisi.

Air India Express flight IX179 from Delhi is also running behind schedule.

Departures

Departures have faced similar disruption.

Etihad services affected include EY299 to Karachi; EY084 to Rome; EY610 to Tel Aviv; EY213 to Delhi; EY277 to Peshawar; EY343 to Chennai; EY393 to Colombo; EY239 to Bengaluru; EY125 to Prague; EY100 to Lisbon; EY405 to Bangkok; and EY417 to Phuket.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights 3L425 to Cairo; 3L312 to Sialkot; 3L016 to Bahrain; 3L316 to Faisalabad; and 3L715 to Tbilisi, as well as Air India Express flight IX179 to Delhi, were also running behind schedule.

Dubai International Airport

Arrivals

Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport was also affected, with changes to a number of arriving services.

Emirates services with later arrival times include EK004, EK006 and EK008 from London Heathrow; EK020 from Manchester; EK090 from Geneva; EK094 from Bologna; EK050 from Munich; EK082 from Lyon; and EK130 from Moscow.

From North America, affected services include EK242 from Toronto, EK212 from Houston, EK226 from San Francisco and EK216 from Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Emirates flight EK206 to New York on September 3 has been cancelled.

Flights arriving from Asia include EK385 and EK383 from Hong Kong, EK305 from Shanghai and EK375 from Bangkok.

Several services from South Asia have also been affected, including EK613 from Islamabad; EK601 from Karachi; EK625 from Lahore; EK505 from Mumbai; EK511 from New Delhi; EK565 from Bengaluru; EK531 from Kochi; EK571 from Kolkata; EK583 from Dhaka; and EK651 from Colombo.

EK714 from Harare is also among the affected arrivals.

Flydubai also has several affected arrivals. These include FZ988, FZ976, FZ966 and FZ968 from Moscow; FZ986 from Ufa; FZ984 from Kazan; FZ998 from Yekaterinburg; FZ1716 from Minsk; and FZ1682 from Naples.

Other affected services include FZ756 from Istanbul; FZ718 from Yerevan; FZ722 from Tbilisi; FZ710 from Baku; FZ732 from Ashgabat; FZ1722 and FZ1736 from Almaty; FZ1304 from Astana; and FZ1690 from Bishkek.

Flights from the Middle East include FZ920 from Jeddah, FZ848 from Riyadh, FZ046 from Muscat, and FZ1550 and FZ1626 from Tel Aviv.

Several services from South Asia have also been affected, including FZ338 from Sialkot; FZ312 and FZ304 from Kabul; FZ326 from Multan; FZ334 from Karachi; FZ392 from Faisalabad; FZ502 from Dhaka; FZ564 from Chittagong; FZ1134 from Kathmandu; and FZ1026 from Colombo.

From South-East Asia, affected services include FZ1464 from Krabi and FZ1584 from Bangkok.

Meanwhile, Flynas flight XY501 from Jeddah has been cancelled.

Other affected arrivals to Dubai include Kenya Airways flight KQ304 from Nairobi; SpiceJet flights SG5118 from Kochi, SG5157 from Jaipur and SG5155 from Amritsar; Ariana Afghan Airlines flight FG401 from Kabul; and Turkish Airlines flight TK764 from Istanbul.

Departures

Departures from Dubai International Airport have also been affected.

Flydubai services FZ307 to Kabul and FZ1625 to Tel Aviv are also running behind schedule, along with Emirates flight EK029 to London Heathrow. Other flights impacted include Kenya Airways flight KQ305 to Nairobi; SpiceJet flights SG5023 to Mumbai, SG5158 to Jaipur, SG5156 to Amritsar, SG5153 to Kozhikode and SG5117 to Kochi; and Ariana Afghan Airlines flight FG402 to Kabul.

Flynas flight XY502 to Jeddah has been cancelled.