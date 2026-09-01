Abu Dhabi’s three Harry Potter-themed lands set for September 7 reveal

Plans for three Harry Potter-themed lands at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi have been revealed during Tuesday’s live-streamed Back to Hogwarts Showcase. The Yas Island development had previously been described as a single themed land.

A brief teaser opens on the enchanted Ford Anglia from the films before the car takes flight and the distinctive Warner Bros World water tower comes into view. It ends with the words “Three new themed lands” and “Reveal – 7 September”.

An accompanying countdown is due to expire on Monday, September 7, at 12pm UAE time.

An updated page accompanying the teaser specifies that all three lands will be based on Harry Potter. “Three Harry Potter-themed lands are planned to be added to Warner Bros World, Yas Island Abu Dhabi,” it states.

The lands have not been named, and their attractions remain undisclosed. It is also unclear whether the original development has been divided into three distinct areas or expanded since it was announced.

Miral and Warner Bros Discovery first unveiled the project in 2022, describing one Harry Potter-themed land that would be “significant in scale”. The companies said visitors would be able to enter familiar locations from the wizarding world “in an all-new way”.

The singular description was still being used in May, when Miral said the expansion would introduce a Harry Potter-themed land alongside two new DC-themed rides. Warner Bros World currently contains six themed lands: Warner Bros Plaza, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, Cartoon Junction, Gotham City and Metropolis.

Harry Potter's three themed lands will be the latest addition to Yas Island. Photo: Yas Island Show caption: Harry Potter's three themed lands will be the latest additio…

The Harry Potter development will be the first of its kind in the Middle East and the first permanent Harry Potter theme-park project outside parks operated by Universal Studios. Like the rest of Warner Bros World, it will be entirely indoors and climate-controlled.

Planning documents and industry reports previously examined by The National suggest the development could contain Hogwarts Castle, Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest, alongside about three original rides. It is not yet known whether those locations correspond to the three lands teased during the showcase.

The Ford Anglia plays a central role in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Harry and Ron fly the enchanted car to Hogwarts before crashing into the Whomping Willow, and it later rescues them from giant spiders in the Forbidden Forest.

Its prominent appearance could offer an early clue to one of the attractions planned for Abu Dhabi, although no Ford Anglia ride has been announced. Concept art and attraction names have also yet to be released.

An advertisement posted in May by Entertainment + Culture Advisors, a consultancy working on the project, said the development was expected to open in 2029. Miral has not confirmed that time frame, and the official launch date remains unannounced.

The news emerged as international fans gathered in London for Tuesday’s Back to Hogwarts celebration. Several attendees told The National that Abu Dhabi had joined the Harry Potter destinations they hoped to visit.

Mexican creator Azul, known online as Blue Menaa, had travelled from Mexico for the event and previously visited the Harry Potter land at Universal Studios Hollywood. The prospect of Abu Dhabi becoming the franchise’s newest theme-park destination gave her another reason to make the journey.

“That will be my dream come true,” she says. “There are people from every single part of the world here. Magic keeps us together.”