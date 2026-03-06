Harry Potter land coming to Abu Dhabi: Everything we know so far about the Warner Bros World expansion

In November 2022, a Harry Potter-themed land was announced as a major expansion of Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

The new area will be an indoor, climate-controlled environment designed to immerse visitors in some of the most recognisable locations from the wizarding world, marking the first time such an attraction will open in the Middle East.

The project forms part of a second phase expansion of the indoor theme park, which opened in 2018 and was the world’s largest indoor theme park at the time, covering about 153,000 square metres.

Where will it be located?

The land will be built inside Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, which is already home to several major theme parks including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

The addition will expand Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi by about 26 per cent.

Construction of the expansion is already underway, with building work taking place next to the existing theme park structure.

Will the new land be indoors?

Yes. Like the rest of Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, the Harry Potter area will be entirely indoors and climate-controlled, allowing it to operate year-round despite the UAE’s soaring summer temperatures.

What will the land be based on?

The new area will be inspired by the Wizarding World, based on the Harry Potter books written by JK Rowling and their film adaptations.

It is planned as a fully themed environment with rides, shops and dining venues that expand the park’s existing indoor lands.

Once completed, the park will become the seventh theme park worldwide to feature Harry Potter attractions and the first not operated by Universal Studios.

What locations might be recreated?

Planning documents and industry reports suggest the expansion will feature several recognisable elements from the Harry Potter universe.

Several key locations from the Harry Potter world are expected to appear in the land, according to a government-issued construction permit.

This includes Hogwarts Castle, which will likely serve as the centrepiece of the area and may house the land’s main ride; Diagon Alley, where visitors can walk through the crooked streets filled with magical shopfronts.

Hogsmeade Village, a snow-covered village near Hogwarts is expected to include themed dining and retail; and The Forbidden Forest, in which permit filings suggest a section themed around the dark forest filled with magical creatures, including giant spiders and enchanted trees.

Will there be rides?

Yes. At least one major attraction is expected to be housed within the castle structure.

Overall, the expansion is believed to include about three rides, which are expected to be original attractions designed specifically for the Abu Dhabi park rather than replicas of rides from other Harry Potter theme parks.

What about shopping and dining?

Retail and dining will be a key part of the experience.

Stores and restaurants are expected to sell Wizarding World-themed merchandise and food. While exact shop names and menus have not yet been revealed, offerings will likely be similar to those found at other Harry Potter attractions around the world.

When will it open?

There is currently no confirmed opening date. Miral has said more details about the land are expected to be announced later in the year.

Will visitors need a separate ticket?

The Harry Potter land is expected to be included with a standard Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi ticket rather than requiring a separate admission.

Current single-day tickets for the park are Dh345, although ticket costs may change by the time the new land opens.