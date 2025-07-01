Yas Island to soon have five theme parks within a five-minute drive

Yas Waterworld has unveiled its largest upgrade since opening more than a decade ago, adding more than 20 attractions and an indoor dining restaurant across 13,445 square metres in phase two of its development.

Mohamed Al Zaabi, group chief executive of Miral, says the team are “proud and excited” about the expansion.

"It's designed for and caters to all family members. We’d love to see a dad with his son racing each other and playing and enjoying their time here," he tells The National.

The waterpark remains popular among both tourists and residents, with Al Zaabi pointing to a spike in summer visitation that reflects Yas Island’s overall growth in recent years. In 2024, the destination recorded more than 38 million visits – a 10 per cent annual increase, and a 20 per cent rise in theme park attendance.

Bahamut Rage is a new ride at Yas Waterworld, featuring a 15-metre drop that results in a large splash. Victor Besa / The National

The top three visitor markets to Yas Waterworld during this period were Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with travellers also coming from India, China, the UK and Germany.

Although the UAE isn’t traditionally seen as a peak travel destination in summer – with many families heading abroad during the hotter months – the numbers suggest that trend may be shifting. This is not the first time Miral has launched a major theme park during the summer: Warner Bros World in July 2018, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi in May 2023 and now the Yas Waterworld expansion.

Originally opened in 2013, the waterpark pays tribute to Emirati culture and heritage. Its theme is based on The Legend of the Lost Pearl, an original story about a young Emirati girl searching for a mythical pearl that once brought prosperity to her village.

Mohammed Al Zaabi, group chief executive of Miral. Victor Besa / The National

The latest phase continues this narrative with a “lost city” setting, brought to life through rides such as Bahamut Rage, a log flume ride with a 15-metre drop, and Al Daloob, the region’s first barrel twist raft ride designed for three people.

“We want people, when they come to UAE, to see the flavour of our culture, of our heritage. Here in Yas Island, we have done this at Yas Waterworld and SeaWorld, wherever we can,” says Al Zaabi.

The road to opening hasn’t been without setbacks. A major fire broke out at the park in March, raising concerns about whether the new area would be completed on time.

“It was an unfortunate incident. I'm very glad there were no injuries,” says Al Zaabi. “We give credit to emergency services here in Abu Dhabi, who acted very fast to control it, and to the health and safety team at Miral. With all that, yet we open on time.”

The expansion marks another step in Yas Island’s aim to become a go-to spot for leisure and family fun. Each new feature adds to its variety, drawing in more visitors.

“We have very clear strategy: to build Yas Island as one of the top family entertainment destinations in the world where people come to enjoy different experiences,” says Al Zaabi.

Like the island at large, Yas Waterworld has something for all ages. Victor Besa / The National

The announcement of Disneyland Abu Dhabi is a prime example of this vision. The landmark project signals a new era for not just for the UAE capital, but also the wider region’s theme park and tourism industry.

“We're very, very proud of this achievement. It's a reflection of how successful Abu Dhabi is to attract an international IP like Disney,” says Al Zaabi. “Disney has been looking to expand and open a new theme park in this region and Abu Dhabi successfully managed to be selected.”

He adds that there aren’t many places in the world that offer five international theme parks all within a five-minute drive of each other, along with hotels for all budgets. And the work isn’t done yet.

As part of a long-term strategy, Miral has set out a 10-year plan to add at least one new attraction to Yas Island every year. The aim is to ensure that returning visitors always have something fresh to discover.

While many are eagerly awaiting updates on Disneyland Abu Dhabi, Al Zaabi says Miral and Disney are still in the design and development phase. With further developments on the horizon, a natural question is whether there will be enough space for it in the coming years. “Yes, there is enough space. We have a land bank,” says Al Zaabi, referring to undeveloped land set aside for future use.

Lightshow announces launch of Disneyland Abu Dhabi - video

While he acknowledges the significance of adding Disney to the portfolio, Al Zaabi says Yas Island has built its reputation through the steady rollout of theme parks, attractions and leisure offerings over the past decade.

The partnership, he says, reflects years of strategic development aimed at putting Yas Island on the global map.

Al Zaabi adds: “Closing that deal is just a reflection of Abu Dhabi's success to be a tourism international hub and, of course, Yas Island’s vision over the last 16 years of building such a destination.”

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

Genesis G80 2020 5.0-litre Royal Specs Engine: 5-litre V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 420hp Torque: 505Nm Fuel economy, combined: 12.4L/100km Price: Dh260,500

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

Four motivational quotes from Alicia's Dubai talk “The only thing we need is to know that we have faith. Faith and hope in our own dreams. The belief that, when we keep going we’re going to find our way. That’s all we got.” “Sometimes we try so hard to keep things inside. We try so hard to pretend it’s not really bothering us. In some ways, that hurts us more. You don’t realise how dishonest you are with yourself sometimes, but I realised that if I spoke it, I could let it go.” “One good thing is to know you’re not the only one going through it. You’re not the only one trying to find your way, trying to find yourself, trying to find amazing energy, trying to find a light. Show all of yourself. Show every nuance. All of your magic. All of your colours. Be true to that. You can be unafraid.” “It’s time to stop holding back. It’s time to do it on your terms. It’s time to shine in the most unbelievable way. It’s time to let go of negativity and find your tribe, find those people that lift you up, because everybody else is just in your way.”

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45 1', 62'

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

UAE Tour 2020 Stage 1: The Pointe Palm Jumeirah - Dubai Silicon Oasis, 148km

Stage 2: Hatta - Hatta Dam, 168km​​​​​​​

Stage 3: Al Qudra Cycle Track - Jebel Hafeet, 184km​​​​​​​

Stage 4: Zabeel Park - Dubai City Walk, 173km​​​​​​​

Stage 5: Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet, 162km​​​​​​​

Stage 6: Al Ruwais - Al Mirfa, 158km​​​​​​​

Stage 7: Al Maryah Island - Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 127km