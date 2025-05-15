Disney fans in the UAE share excitement over theme park plans: 'It's a dream come true'

Since the announcement that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/disneyland-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/disneyland-abu-dhabi/">Disneyland Abu Dhabi</a> is in development, fans worldwide have celebrated the news. Those in the UAE are particularly excited about the first Disney theme park in the Middle East, which is expected to open on Yas Island by 2033. Speaking to <i>The National</i>, five fans outline how the Disney universe is more than just an entertainment brand to them, as the films have had a lasting impact throughout their adult lives, and the theme parks around the world have become bucket-list travel destinations. Here, enthusiasts share what they love about Disney and their hopes for the new attraction. Sahar Rasti's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/emirati-mother-swaps-office-for-job-on-the-ocean-1.223940" target="_blank" rel="">incredible professional achievements</a> are well-documented. As the UAE's first female ship captain and founder and chief executive of SJR Group, she is involved in the maritime sector, which takes her across the Middle East. But even busy ship captains need shore leave, and one of Rasti's favourite ways to unwind is with Disney. “While my work often revolves around serious topics, Disney has always been the joyful, emotional part of my life that brings me pure happiness,” she says, calling the brand “close to my heart”. “My love for Disney started in childhood with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/01/02/public-domain-characters-mickey-mouse/" target="_blank" rel="">Mickey</a>, Minnie and Cinderella,” she says. “I’ve always loved how Mickey treats Minnie with gentleness and love – now it reminds me of how my husband treats me. And Cinderella has always been my symbol of dreams. She gave me hope and courage as a young girl. Becoming the first female ship captain in the UAE was my own Cinderella story in many ways.” Rasti has visited <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/07/disney-parks-around-the-world-in-pictures/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/05/07/disney-parks-around-the-world-in-pictures/">every Disney theme park</a> except Tokyo Disneyland, which is on her list. “Each park has its own soul, but all of them gave me priceless family memories,” she says. “My husband used to laugh and say that if Disney ever opens in the UAE, I should work there, because he saw how deeply I love it.” She has always dreamt of a Disney park being built in Abu Dhabi. “I'm looking forward to the shows, rides and, most importantly, seeing families from here experience what I felt growing up,” she says. “It’s not just about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/09/10/nostalgia-mental-health/" target="_blank" rel="">nostalgia</a>; it’s about energy, joy and that spark of a dream that I still feel as a mother of three. The magic of Disney means believing in something greater. It’s about keeping the dream alive. Even when life gets hard, Disney reminds me to hold on to imagination, love and kindness. It makes me feel alive.” “Disney is my childhood,” says Tahnoon Al Qubaisi, a student at Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches. “Growing up in Abu Dhabi, I remember watching shows like<i> Zack and Cody</i> and<i> Good Luck Charlie</i> on the Disney Channel. At three or four years old, I watched <i>Mickey Mouse Clubhouse</i>, and dreamt of visiting Disneyland.” That dream came true in 2013 when Qubaisi was 10, thanks to a family holiday to Disneyland Paris which he recalls as “an amazing experience”. “There's nostalgia with Disney, because it was magical in childhood and that feeling never left me. Films like <i>Moana</i> and<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/05/10/lilo-stitch-emperors-new-groove-atlantis-titan-disney-remake/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/05/10/lilo-stitch-emperors-new-groove-atlantis-titan-disney-remake/"><i> Lilo & Stitch</i></a> carry deep messages of identity, family and courage, and continue to resonate now as each generation discovers the stories.” For Al Qubaisi, the announcement that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae-heritage/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/uae-heritage/">Emirati culture</a> will be integral to the park is what makes the development so exciting. “By aligning the culture of the Emirates, Disney will do an amazing job showcasing our identity, landscape, values and storytelling,” he says. “Disney will show the world that Abu Dhabi is a hub of innovation, proving that we are not just consumers of global culture, but also pioneers in shaping it.” As soon as the announcement about the new park was made, food and travel content creator Rafeez Ahmed took to Instagram to share his excitement about Disney coming to the Middle East with his 214,000 followers. “I grew up watching the cartoons and have been to three out of the six parks so far,” he says. “My first experience was as a kid. My family took me to Disneyland Resort in California and I was fascinated by the characters. Two years ago, I went to Hong Kong Disneyland on a solo trip, and four months ago, I went to Japan with my wife, and we visited Tokyo Disney Resort. The next park we visit will probably be the Abu Dhabi one because anything the UAE does is bigger and better.” Ahmed says he is looking forward to seeing how Emirati culture is incorporated into the park, saying this will make for a “unique experience”. “I know I’ll enjoy everything about it,” he says. “It’s not just about the rides, but also the space itself, the characters and the whole experience.” As an instructor at Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, Caitlin Rose was proud to see a group of her students performing at the Disneyland Abu Dhabi announcement event, where they sang a medley of songs written by Disney for Miral, the development group behind the project. “I’ve been to the parks in the US and Hong Kong, and love that I can get immersed in an entirely different world there,” says the Ohio native who has lived in Sharjah for eight years. “I always find myself lighter, happier and more connected to my inner child.” Rose believes the development will create opportunities for her students, in performing arts, production, design, costume, lighting and sound. “A lot of my students audition for performing jobs on cruises and theme parks, so it would be incredible if the new park looks at local talent,” she says. “I have students who sing Disney songs in English and Arabic, which is beautiful to hear. I think for them to see their culture and language embraced on the global stage with a company like Disney will be incredible for performing arts in the region.” Sally Elazab, who documents her global travel adventures to her 381,000 followers on Instagram, thought she was attending an event to celebrate 15 years of Yas Island. However, it turned out to be the reveal of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/">Disneyland Abu Dhabi</a>. “It was a huge surprise, I was thrilled,” she says. “It's a dream come true for Disney to open in the Middle East. Since I was young, Disney has been part of my life, and I have always watched the movies and cartoons, read the books and have a lot of memorabilia at home.” She has passed on her passion for all things Disney to her 10-year-old twin sons, Qusai and Ahmed. The content creator and blogger names Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck and Goofy as her favourite characters. Even though Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be a few years in the making, Elazab is already planning to invest in annual passes for the Yas Island park, which is 30 minutes from her home. “Disneyland coming to the Middle East represents how the region is moving forward,” she says. “There’s always a cultural twist in the parks around the world, and here we will have Emirati culture at the forefront. It is such huge news, honestly, I feel really proud.”