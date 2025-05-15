Sahar Rasti says becoming the first female ship captain in the UAE was her own Cinderella story. Photo: Sahar Rasti
Sahar Rasti says becoming the first female ship captain in the UAE was her own Cinderella story. Photo: Sahar Rasti

Disney fans in the UAE share excitement over theme park plans: 'It's a dream come true'

Seventh park is expected to open on Yas Island by 2033

Gemma White

May 15, 2025