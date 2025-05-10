After Lilo & Stitch, 2000s Disney animations that are worthy of a live-action remake

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-disney-resort-opening-date-yas-island/">Disney</a>’s policy of remaking animated films into live action adaptations has been hit and miss over the recent years. It started with The <i>Jungle Book</i> in 1994, followed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2022/07/04/disneys-famed-dalmatians-get-a-givenchy-makeover-in-new-capsule-collection/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2022/07/04/disneys-famed-dalmatians-get-a-givenchy-makeover-in-new-capsule-collection/"><i>101 Dalmatians</i></a> in 1996 and has ramped up in recent years, hitting a commercial high-point with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/film-review-fantasy-takes-on-a-new-role-in-beauty-and-the-beast-1.27067" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/film-review-fantasy-takes-on-a-new-role-in-beauty-and-the-beast-1.27067">Beauty & the Beast</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/15/mufasa-the-lion-king-release-date-barry-jenkins/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/15/mufasa-the-lion-king-release-date-barry-jenkins/"><i>The Lion King</i></a>, but faltering with the recent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/24/disney-snow-white-box-office-controversy-rachel-zegler/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/24/disney-snow-white-box-office-controversy-rachel-zegler/"><i>Snow White</i></a>. This month, Disney's latest remake, revisiting the 2002 hit <i>Lilo & Stitch</i> is hitting cinemas. The original film was a big hit with millennials and Gen Z, and its success could trigger a new chapter from the 2000s animation era. In anticipation of the <i>Lilo & Stitch</i> release, we look at other 2000s animated Disney films that could end up next on the list. Those who browsed the social media site Tumblr during the height of its popularity will remember just how popular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/disney-animation-legend-dale-baer-dies-aged-70-we-lost-a-gentle-giant-1.1147723" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/disney-animation-legend-dale-baer-dies-aged-70-we-lost-a-gentle-giant-1.1147723"><i>The Emperor’s New Groove</i></a> was. The absurdist comedy follows an emperor who is turned into a llama and is still well regarded 25 years after its release. <i>The Emperor’s New Groove</i> may earn a live action adaptation for two reasons. First, it is the closest analogue to <i>Lilo & Stitch</i>, a film beloved by people that are now the parents of Gen Alpha. And second, the Peruvian highlights may prove to be an ideal setting for a live-action film. Upon its release in 2001, <i>Atlantis: The Lost Empire</i> captured the children's imaginations with its adventurous theme. Despite only being 95 minutes' long, the film felt like watching <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/gcc/lawrence-of-arabia-s-saudi-home-restored-after-decades-of-neglect-1.1072065" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/gcc/lawrence-of-arabia-s-saudi-home-restored-after-decades-of-neglect-1.1072065"><i>Lawrence of Arabia</i></a> in its grandeur and stature. The ragtag team of explorers, each with their own skill set and distinct personality, could make for a compelling theatrical experience. A live-action version could follow the path and style of James Cameron's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2022/12/14/avatar-the-way-of-water-review-a-big-screen-blast-thats-galaxies-better-than-the-first/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2022/12/14/avatar-the-way-of-water-review-a-big-screen-blast-thats-galaxies-better-than-the-first/"><i>Avatar</i></a> series to similar effect. Often forgotten, <i>Treasure Planet</i> from 2002 was an animated film that mixed classic drawn animation style with modern CGI effects. It reimagined the story of <i>Treasure Island</i> in a futuristic space setting. But despite the efforts of directors Ron Clements and John Musker, the duo behind <i>The Little Mermaid, </i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-rides-arab-characters-locations/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/05/07/disneyland-abu-dhabi-rides-arab-characters-locations/"><i>Aladdin</i></a> and <i>Hercules</i>, the film bombed at the box office. Years later, the film has found an audience who enjoy the mixture of styles that audiences at the turn of the millennium weren't ready for. And with the use of modern CGI technology, it could be a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/05/01/guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3-review-an-adventure-full-of-heart-and-humour/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/05/01/guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3-review-an-adventure-full-of-heart-and-humour/"><i>Guardians of the Galaxy</i></a>-like hit. Produced by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/us-regulators-conditionally-approve-disney-fox-mega-deal-1.744945" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/us-regulators-conditionally-approve-disney-fox-mega-deal-1.744945">20th Century Fox</a>, now owned by Disney, this 2000 film is a more mature option for potential adaptation. The story follows a young man who fled the destruction of Earth and now lives among aliens as a servant. Uncovered secrets about his father lead him on a quest to a space barracks that could aid him and fellow space creatures to defeat a parasitic enemy. <i>Titan A.E.</i> has been unjustly forgotten, despite an animation style by pioneer Don Bluth. A live-action adaptation could make use of the thrilling story and, because it is unknown to many, would feel more fresh than other remake options.