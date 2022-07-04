Disney's famed Dalmatians get a Givenchy makeover in new capsule collection

Disney has teamed up with Givenchy to give everyone’s favourite spotty pups a high-fashion makeover.

For the second chapter in its long-term collaboration with Disney, Givenchy has created a limited-edition capsule collection starring the beloved characters from the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians.

Designed by Givenchy’s creative director Matthew M Williams in close collaboration with Disney, the capsule imagines Pongo, Perdita and their pups setting out on an adventure across Paris. Dalmatian puppies frolic about on Givenchy's 4G emblem or romp over the balconies of the Hotel de Caraman, the brand's address on Avenue George V.

Cruella De Vil is also in town, sweeping through Paris's Golden Triangle with shopping bags over her arms, hopefully devoid of any fur coats.

Pieces for women and men include ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, small leather accessories and fashion jewellery. For women, there are fun separates in light pink, black and white; a T-shirt with puppies clambering through the Givenchy logo; and a black-and-white varsity jacket bearing a charming portrait of Perdita wearing a G-Lock collar.

For men, a stern-looking Pongo, also sporting a G-Lock collar, appears on separates with black or white spots, or on tailored black suiting. Meanwhile, ripped and repaired denim pieces feature Dalmatian-like black spots.

There are also wallets, card holders and caps printed with puppy motifs; bob hats; a Pongo cross-body bag; and a black backpack with a castle silhouette. Women's footwear— from slides to high and low-tops— feature Perdita and her pups intermingled with the the 4G emblem, while heart-shaped rings, earrings and pendants reference the universal themes of love and loyalty.

A stern-looking Pongo stares out from a men's jacket. Photo: Givenchy

Prices for the Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians collection range from € 390 ($407) to €3,990 for ready-to-wear, €220 to €1,590 for accessories, and €320 to €550 for jewellery.

To bring the collection to life, Givenchy worked alongside Disney experts to create a short animated video featuring the playful pups on a fanciful adventure through the streets of Paris, with a cameo by supermodel Kate Moss.

“To have the opportunity to tell a story and create new animation with the characters from 101 Dalmatians, through the imaginative and playful lens of the house of Givenchy, was an absolute dream," says Eric Goldberg, the renowned Disney director and 2D animator who oversaw the animated video.

"It was a true delight to collaborate with such talented creators to bring these beloved characters back to life in such a unique way."

