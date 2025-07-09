Sheikh Mohammed launches AI system to measure government performance

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday announced the launch of a new system being used by the federal government to measure performance.

Using artificial intelligence algorithms, he said the new system supports decision-making, helps planning and improves the ability to anticipate future challenges.

“We have launched a new system in the federal government to measure government performance,” he wrote on X. “The new system enables support for decision-making, monitoring plans and strategies, and enhancing the ability to anticipate some future challenges and opportunities using artificial intelligence algorithms.”

It follows the announcement last month that the National Artificial Intelligence System would become an advisory member of the UAE Cabinet, starting in January next year.

“Continuous improvement is a fundamental part of the government's work habits,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “Because stopping the development of our tools is a step backward. Our slogan is: ‘There is no perfect system, but everything is capable of development and improvement.’”

Using technology

Last week, the Dubai Ruler, who is also Vice President, said AI would be used to manage government resources in a bid to make services easier and faster.

He has directed teams across ministries to use strategies based on more innovative and flexible foundations, incorporating AI as part of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

The planning cycle will involve 38 federal groups and brings together key public officials, including directors of strategy, future planning and finance.

AI has been at the heart of UAE policy for years. In October 2017, the Emirates appointed the world’s first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar Al Olama. He is now Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.

In early 2019, the UAE launched the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy to become one of the leading nations in AI by 2031.

In the same year, the country established the world’s first graduate-level, research-based university that was dedicated to AI, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. And in January this year, Abu Dhabi launched its Digital Strategy 2025-2027, which aims to transform the emirate into the world’s first fully AI-powered government by 2027.

At the World Governments Summit in Dubai in February, Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said that over the next 25 years, AI would propel civilisation faster than at any stage in history.

Efficiency drive

Seeking a more efficient public sector is also nothing new. Sheikh Mohammed last month announced the next part of a scheme to make government services simpler and more efficient.

He said that under the first phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme service time was reduced by more than 70 per cent.

Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the “next phase will focus on further reducing unnecessary procedures, streamlining digital applications by achieving zero digital bureaucracy and ensuring a 24-hour uptime for digital systems”.

