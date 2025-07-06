Sheikh Mohammed reveals new AI strategy for streamlining services

The UAE Federal Government Strategic Plan 2031 has been launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Photo: Dubai Media Office
The National

July 06, 2025

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has unveiled a new government strategy under which artificial intelligence will be used to manage resources.

The new policy will enable the UAE to make government services easier and faster, said Sheikh Mohammed.

"We’re proud to launch the UAE Federal Government Strategic Plan 2031 – a new chapter in shaping a smarter, faster and more efficient government," said Sheikh Mohammed, as reported by Dubai Media Office.

"This phase focuses on using AI to streamline processes and improve how we manage resources across the federal government. In the past, success was measured by the strength of regulations, the size of teams and the complexity of procedures.

"Today, success means making things easier and faster – delivering seamless services and using resources wisely in a complex world," said Sheikh Mohammed, also Vice President. "Tools may change and goals may shift, but one thing stays the same: our commitment to excellence in serving the people of the UAE."

Sheikh Mohammed has directed teams across ministries and strategies based on more innovative and flexible foundations, incorporating AI as part of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, the media office said.

The planning cycle will involve 38 federal groups and brings together key public officials, including directors of strategy, future planning and finance.

Last month, Sheikh Mohammed announced a National Artificial Intelligence System would become an advisory member of the UAE Cabinet, starting in January next year.

“The world is going through comprehensive restructuring, scientifically, economically and socially and our goal is being ready today for the coming decades and ensuring continuing prosperity and a decent life for the following generations,” Sheikh Mohammed said at the time.

Updated: July 06, 2025, 2:50 PM
