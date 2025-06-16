Sheikh Mohammed launches next phase of project to tackle government bureaucracy

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced that the next part of a scheme to make government services simpler and more efficient will focus on digital services.

During the first phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, service time was reduced by more than 70 per cent, said Sheikh Mohammed in a post on the social media platform X. The next part of the programme will focus on digital bureaucracy, he added.

"Today we began the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme in the UAE," said Sheikh Mohammed. "[It is] A national project to make government services simpler, faster and more efficient. In the first phase, we shortened service time by more than 70 per cent.

"We cancelled more than 4,000 unnecessary procedures, and we saved beneficiaries more than 12 million hours in transport and presence. We thank the more than 30 government agencies and 690 work teams who contributed to simplifying and reducing government procedures."

The goal, Sheikh Mohammed said, was to create a government with complexity and services without waiting, to make a real difference in people's lives. The Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, was unveiled in November last year, when it was announced bonuses of up to Dh1 million would be awarded to the employee or work teams who perform best in raising standards.

Earlier this year, Sheikh Mohammed announced the three government departments that were most effective at reducing levels of bureaucracy, as well as the three that performed the worst.

The Department of Justice, Department of State and Department of Energy and Infrastructure were the best performing entities. The three worst were Emirates Post, the Pensions Authority and the Ministry of Sports.

