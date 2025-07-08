President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid discuss UAE aspirations in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday assessed the UAE's vision for the future during talks in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.
The two leaders reviewed a number of national issues during discussions held at Qasr Al Bahr, including the welfare of Emiratis and continuing efforts to advance the country's development strategy.
They also explored ways to accelerate progress towards the country's objectives to serve the needs of its people, state news agency Wam reported.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and several sheikhs, ministers, senior officials and citizens.
