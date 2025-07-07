Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara to visit UAE

Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara is travelling to the UAE on an official visit, Syrian state media reported on Monday.
The state-run Sana agency confirmed the trip but gave no further details.
It is Mr Al Shara’s second visit to the UAE since taking power in January. During his first trip in April, he met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, who pledged support for Syria’s reconstruction.
Sheikh Mohamed also underscored that Syria’s stability is vital to the broader Middle East and vowed the UAE would “spare no effort” in providing assistance.
Mr Al Shara has made Gulf ties a diplomatic priority. Last month, he visited Kuwait to discuss stabilisation and attract investment.
Syria, ravaged by 14 years of war, needs an estimated $500 billion to rebuild, even as sporadic violence and sectarian strife persist.
