President Sheikh Mohamed meeting Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, at Al Shati Palace in April. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed meeting Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, at Al Shati Palace in April. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed meeting Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, at Al Shati Palace in April. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed meeting Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, at Al Shati Palace in April. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court

News

MENA

Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara to visit UAE

Leader visited the country in April and met President Sheikh Mohamed

The National

July 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara is travelling to the UAE on an official visit, Syrian state media reported on Monday.

The state-run Sana agency confirmed the trip but gave no further details.

It is Mr Al Shara’s second visit to the UAE since taking power in January. During his first trip in April, he met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, who pledged support for Syria’s reconstruction.

Sheikh Mohamed also underscored that Syria’s stability is vital to the broader Middle East and vowed the UAE would “spare no effort” in providing assistance.

Mr Al Shara has made Gulf ties a diplomatic priority. Last month, he visited Kuwait to discuss stabilisation and attract investment.

Syria, ravaged by 14 years of war, needs an estimated $500 billion to rebuild, even as sporadic violence and sectarian strife persist.

COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Airev
Started: September 2023
Founder: Muhammad Khalid
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: Generative AI
Initial investment: Undisclosed
Investment stage: Series A
Investors: Core42
Current number of staff: 47
 
Our legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

WHAT&nbsp;IS&nbsp;GRAPHENE?

It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were experimenting with sticky tape and graphite, the material used as lead in pencils.

Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But when they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner.

By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment led to graphene being isolated for the very first time.

In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. 

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs

Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder

Transmission: 7-speed auto

0-100kmh 2.3 seconds

0-200kmh 5.5 seconds

0-300kmh 11.6 seconds

Power: 1500hp

Torque: 1600Nm

Price: Dh13,400,000

On sale: now

While you're here
Sholto Byrnes on Myanmar politics
More coverage from the Future Forum
Brief scores:

Toss: Nepal, chose to field

UAE 153-6: Shaiman (59), Usman (30); Regmi 2-23

Nepal 132-7: Jora 53 not out; Zahoor 2-17

Result: UAE won by 21 runs

Series: UAE lead 1-0

Winners

Best Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

Top Goal Scorer of All Time: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Best Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Best Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea

Best Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona

Best Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy)

Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy)

Best Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Best National Team of the Year: Italy 

Best Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello

Best Sporting Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City)

Player Career Award: Ronaldinho

On Women's Day
THREE
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Tomorrow 2021
The Settlers

Director: Louis Theroux

Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz

Rating: 5/5

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: July 07, 2025, 10:03 AM`
SyriaUAE
Read next...
President Sheikh Mohamed welcomes Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara to Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court

President Sheikh Mohamed says UAE is committed to helping Syria rebuild