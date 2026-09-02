Mitsubishi Pajero returns after five years with a bigger, more luxurious new SUV

After five years away, the Mitsubishi Pajero is officially back, with the Japanese car maker unveiling a redesigned version of its long-running SUV.

The fifth-generation Pajero will go on sale in Thailand first, where Mitsubishi Motors has a major production base, before arriving in Japan and Australia later in the year. A wider international launch will follow in 2027, with plans to sell the model in about 100 countries, including markets in the Middle East.

The Pajero is expected to return to UAE showrooms through Al Habtoor Motors, Mitsubishi's exclusive distributor in the country, which has represented the Japanese brand for more than four decades.

What to expect

The new Pajero is larger, more luxurious and more technologically advanced than its predecessor, while Mitsubishi has also placed a renewed emphasis on its off-road capabilities.

At 4.92 metres long and 1.93 metres wide, it has grown slightly from its previous model, with a longer wheelbase also creating more room inside.

Underneath, the Pajero shares some of its foundations with Mitsubishi's Triton pick-up, known as the L200 in the UAE, although the company says it has been significantly reworked to deliver a more comfortable and refined drive.

The Pajero has a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission and Mitsubishi's four-wheel-drive system. Photo: Mitsubishi Show caption: The Pajero has a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine, an eight-spe…

That includes a revamped suspension system, with additional sound insulation and acoustic glass to make the cabin quieter.

For now, the Pajero will be offered with a 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and Mitsubishi's four-wheel-drive system. Drivers will also be able to lock the centre and rear differentials when tackling more difficult terrain.

The exterior has been given a significant makeover, with Mitsubishi describing the design concept as “Grand Charisma”.

It is noticeably cleaner and more modern than some of the brand's recent models, though it still retains familiar Pajero touches. The front and rear lights share a similar rectangular shape, while the headlights have been positioned farther in from the edge of the body to better protect them from damage.

One particularly noticeable change is at the back. The spare wheel, traditionally mounted on the Pajero's rear door, has been moved underneath the vehicle, making the boot easier to open.

More luxurious

However, inside is where some of the biggest changes can be found. The cabin has been rejigged, with more space for passengers and higher-quality materials, including a leather-trimmed dashboard.

Two 12.3-inch displays are fitted as standard, while higher-specification models receive larger 14.3-inch screens. Mitsubishi has resisted moving everything on to a touchscreen, however, retaining physical controls for functions including the air conditioning as well as a traditional gear shifter.

The new Mitsubishi Pajero comes with two 12.3-inch displays, while higher-specification models have larger 14.3-inch displays. Photo: Mitsubishi Show caption: The new Mitsubishi Pajero comes with two 12.3-inch displays,…

Other additions include wireless phone charging, heated and ventilated seats and a 360-degree camera. An off-road camera setting can also provide a view of the ground beneath the front of the vehicle, helping drivers see where the wheels are positioned when navigating difficult terrain.

Higher-end features include a Yamaha sound system, three-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

Mitsubishi has also worked to make the cabin more spacious, with additional headroom and legroom. The second-row seats can slide forwards and backwards by up to 150mm, offering greater flexibility for passengers.

The new model marks the return of one of Mitsubishi's best-known nameplates after production of the previous Pajero ended in 2021.