Mitsubishi Pajero to return with all-new model after five-year absence

The Mitsubishi Pajero is making a comeback, five years after the Japanese carmaker discontinued one of its most recognisable SUVs.

Mitsubishi has confirmed that the fifth-generation Pajero will make its global debut on September 2, marking the return of a nameplate that's been absent since 2021.

While plenty is still being kept under wraps ahead of the big reveal, Mitsubishi has begun teasing what drivers can expect from the renewed SUV – including the return of some features that will be familiar to long-time Pajero owners.

The National has reached out to Al Habtoor Motors, Mitsubishi's exclusive distributor in the UAE, for comment on the announcement.

How the Pajero became a UAE favourite

The Mitsubishi Pajero was launched in 1982 and went on to become one of the company's most successful models. Photo: Mitsubishi Show caption: The Mitsubishi Pajero was launched in 1982 and went on to be…

First launched in 1982, the Pajero went on to become one of Mitsubishi's most successful models, with more than 3.25 million sold globally.

It built a strong reputation for its off-road capabilities while also becoming a mainstay on UAE roads, where its practicality and accessible pricing helped it find a loyal following. It competed in a market dominated by other large SUVs such as the Toyota Land Cruiser and Nissan Patrol.

But after almost four decades, the Pajero's run came to an end. Production in Japan stopped in 2019, followed by overseas markets in 2021, amid declining sales, stricter emissions regulations and Mitsubishi's growing focus on newer and electrified models.

What will the new Pajero be like?

The new model is expected to share its foundations with Mitsubishi's Triton pick-up. Reports suggest it could also use the Triton's twin-turbocharged 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, although Mitsubishi has yet to confirm its powertrain.

Mitsubishi has said the Pajero's cabin and front and rear suspension have been specifically developed for the SUV, with the aim of making it capable on difficult terrain while remaining comfortable during everyday driving.

It will also feature the company's Super-All Wheel Control system, designed to improve handling and stability across different driving conditions.

Some familiar Pajero touches

Despite all the changes, some of the features that made the Pajero distinctive in the first place will still be there.

Among those making a comeback is its triple meter, which was prominently positioned on the dashboard of previous models.

The new digital version can display altitude, outside temperature and compass information, as well as the vehicle's pitch and roll angles and the distribution of torque between the left and right wheels.

While Mitsubishi has confirmed its global reveal, UAE drivers may have to wait a little longer for local details.

Mitsubishi has yet to confirm when the new Pajero will arrive in UAE showrooms, what specifications will be available locally or how much it will cost.