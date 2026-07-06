Bentley unveils Torcal, its first-ever fully electric vehicle

At last, it has happened. After more than a century of building some of Britain’s most coveted grand tourers, Bentley has unveiled its first fully electric car.

“For 107 years, Bentleys have been the most incredibly complete cars – effortless performance, outstanding comfort, exquisite British craftsmanship using the finest natural materials and a soundtrack with soul,” says chief executive Frank-Steffen Walliser. “Our new car sets extraordinary benchmarks in every area that matters, and may just be the most considered car in our history.”

The National was given an early preview of the model at Bentley’s historic Pyms Lane factory in Crewe in June. Designed around everyday usability rather than excess, the Torcal measures about five metres in length and promises a range of more about 483km – and aims to attract an entirely new segment of customers to Bentley.

It also ushers in a new design language for the marque. Most striking is the fully illuminated grille that feels surprising at first, but quickly makes sense. Rather than simply recreating the look of an existing Bentley without an engine, the company has embraced the design freedoms offered by electrification while retaining an unmistakable brand identity.

The proportions are superb. Viewed in profile, the car sits low and purposeful, with muscular rear haunches that give it the stance of something ready to pounce. It is unmistakably a Bentley, despite abandoning familiar cues such as the marque’s signature circular headlights. Every contemporary flourish feels rooted in the company’s design history.

Inside, the cabin is an elegant evolution of Bentley’s craftsmanship, placing as much emphasis on driver well-being as on luxury. The curved central touchscreen improves ergonomics without dominating the interior; there is refreshingly no passenger display; and the abundance of beautifully machined physical controls is a reminder that tactile quality still matters.

Bentley says the car delivers its promise of offering customers the “luxury of choice”, with buyers now able to choose between internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and fully electric powertrains across its range.

Throughout the presentation, however, the emphasis was on continuity rather than revolution. Bentley was keen to stress that electrification does not mean abandoning the qualities that have defined the brand for more than a century. That caution is understandable. While this car has been in development for years, several high-end electric launches have shown that luxury buyers remain more hesitant than many manufacturers expected.

“The move to the electric car is maybe the most demanding task in the history of the car. This is clearly driven by regulation, but we also see there’s demand and acceptance for plug-in hybrid. That’s why we are extending our hybrid offering while preparing a full electric Bentley,” Wallister told The National in February 2025.

He pointed to the success of the hybrid-only Continental GT and Flying Spur as evidence that customers were embracing the transition.

“The plug-in hybrid was a bold move. It was well received by customers. Especially when they’re driving the car, they say: ‘Wow, this is completely different. We can feel this hybrid adds more to the car than it takes away.’”

Those models became an important bridge to full electrification, even as Bentley pushed back its target of becoming an all-electric brand to 2035.

Now that the first electric Bentley is no longer a promise but a reality, the announcement focuses primarily on the model’s identity and confirms that production is approaching, with full technical details expected in the coming months.

It is arguably Bentley’s most significant launch since the original Continental GT, the model that transformed the company from a niche manufacturer into a global luxury powerhouse.

Some longtime enthusiasts will inevitably lament the absence of a charismatic W12 or V8. But Bentley is betting this car will broaden its appeal, attracting buyers drawn less by engine displacement than by the combination of heritage, craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology.