Frank-Steffen Walliser moved from Porsche to take the reins at Bentley in July. Photo: Bentley
Frank-Steffen Walliser moved from Porsche to take the reins at Bentley in July. Photo: Bentley

Lifestyle

Motoring

Bentley CEO: The UAE is our market for super exclusive, special cars

Frank-Steffen Walliser reflects on electrification and striking a balance with heritage

Nasri Atallah
Nasri Atallah

February 12, 2025