Bentley's new Continental GT hybrid is still the best grand tourer on the market

For two decades, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bentley/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=22338733889&utm_adgroup=175619480599&utm_creative=738883762013&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw16O_BhDNARIsAC3i2GAdoz0Ev2HyoUlw8Oo7LilBEhKca-sXjr50x6O971lXg1duQ6nLjoIaAvN6EALw_wcB" target="_blank">Bentley</a> Continental GT has been the gold standard in grand touring. With the launch of its fourth-generation model, that reputation not only holds, but feels more justified than ever. This is the most refined, most powerful and arguably the most compelling Continental GT to date. There’s a big change under the hood. Gone is the towering 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12, a behemoth of an engine that has powered the top-end Continental GT for years. In its place is a plug-in hybrid V8. Performance is nothing to worry about. This new hybrid set-up is staggering. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 produces 584 horsepower, while an 187-horsepower electric motor sits between the engine and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The combined output? A monstrous 771 horsepower, catapulting this 2,500kg grand tourer from 0 to 100km/h in only 3.2 seconds. Not bad for a car built to cruise rather than sprint. “The plug-in hybrid was a bold move,” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2025/02/12/bentley-ceo-dubai-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">says chief executive Frank-Steffen Walliser</a> when we meet in Dubai. “But customers have embraced it. When they drive it, they say: ‘Wow, this is completely different. The hybrid actually adds more to the car than it takes away,’” he adds. Spending a weekend with the new Continental GT, I can confidently say the hybrid system doesn’t dilute the experience – it enhances it. There are several drive settings to cycle through, but I keep it firmly in sport mode. The rumble is deep, satisfying and absent in the more restrained driving modes. When the first Continental GT launched two decades ago, Bentley was in a very different place. The brand was struggling, and the Continental GT almost single-handedly resurrected it. Fast forward to today, and Bentley no longer needs that kind of rescue mission. Its portfolio includes the best-selling Bentayga SUV, but the Continental GT remains just as vital. And in this latest iteration, it commands the road like few others. The first thing you notice? Presence. The new GT is still big – dominant, even – but it doesn’t come off as aggressive. It’s the kind of confidence that doesn’t need to shout. Inside, that sense of grandeur continues. I’m a big guy – 1.96 meters tall – and I still have plenty of room to spare. I can’t say that’s the case in many cars with this kind of performance. The accommodating cabin is already a win in my book. Of course, no Bentley review would be complete without talking about craftsmanship. The interior is plush, infinitely customisable and drenched in high-end materials. A personal favourite touch is the rotating centre console, a Bond-like party trick that lets you toggle between a high-resolution touchscreen, a set of classic analogue dials, or a smooth, uninterrupted dash panel. It’s the kind of detail that reminds you Bentley never skimps on drama. The challenge now? Finding the car that will take Bentley into the next two decades. The plug-in hybrid models mark a crucial step towards full electrification, even though the marque has pushed its all-electric goal to 2035. “The move to the electric car is maybe the most demanding task in the history of the car,” says Walliser. “This is clearly driven by regulation, but we also see there’s a demand and acceptance for plug-in hybrid. And so this is why we extend our offering and plug-in hybrids in our model lines. And on the other side, we are coming with a full electric Bentley in 2027.” At some point around the time you are reading this, Bentley is set to roll its 100,000th Continental GT off the production line in Crewe. And as I settle back into the cabin, Sport Mode engaged, I realise that while a lot of change is on the horizon, right now, I wouldn’t change a thing.