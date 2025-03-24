Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge is billed as the most powerful car the brand has produced to date. Photo: Rolls-Royce
Lifestyle

Motoring

Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge review: The 'best car in the world' gets better

Performance-minded version of brand's first EV has an electric feel that means V12 engine is not missed

William Mullally
March 24, 2025