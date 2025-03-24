Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge review: The 'best car in the world' gets better

Ever driven a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/12/01/rolls-royce-ghost-series-ii-black-badge-review/" target="_blank">Rolls-Royce</a> on a racetrack? Let me guess – your answer is probably “no” followed by “why would I”? And asking why is reasonable, considering the 120-year history of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2025/01/08/rolls-royce-announces-300m-investment-after-dubai-bespoke-cars-trailblazing/" target="_blank">luxury motoring brand</a>. For most of that time, these were cars to be driven by a professional chauffeur. But over the past 20 years, things have changed. Now, most owners prefer to be behind the wheel for, perhaps, the smoothest drive to be found anywhere. The brand itself calls it the ‘magic carpet ride’. While the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2025/02/18/rolls-royce-black-badge-spectre-uae/" target="_blank"> Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge </a>, the newest vehicle in its line-up, still offers the signature magic carpet ride, it is also the most powerful car that the brand has produced. A high-performance version of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/02/08/rolls-royce-spectre-review-electric/" target="_blank">all-electric Spectre</a> released in 2023, this is a car begging to be pushed to its limits – complete with two new power-train features that allow drivers to utilise the car’s full capabilities. The car produces 659hp and 1075Nm of torque, an upgrade from the Spectre’s 576hp and 900Nm. The new Infinity mode allows access to the full power and throttle response, and Spirited mode enables acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds. To accommodate those demands, Rolls-Royce has resigned the chassis, given the car a heavier steering feel and enhanced roll stabilisation – with dampers added to enhance body control. As I drive the car on a racetrack outside of Barcelona, it’s immediately clear that the accomplished engineering can keep up with the brand’s boasts. While this will never be confused with a car built for the track – it’s far too heavy to ever feel natural to that environment – it holds its own, while never losing the road feel that the brand is known for. The main question is my mind, however, was not whether the car could live up to its performance claims. I was concerned, rather, that it would have the same neck-snapping acceleration feel of many performance EVs that boast instant torque delivery. Cars such as the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Sapphire can go from 0 to 100km/h in 2.07 seconds. And that kind of acceleration isn’t just uncomfortable – it’s apparently dangerous, with <i>Autoevolution </i>reporting that<i> </i>it could even result in mild concussions. But even in Infinity and Spirited modes – I pushed the acceleration from 0 to 165km/h on the straight – the car preserved the thrilling, joyous feel of a V12 engine. Even as I dodged traffic cones in an obstacle course at 50km/h, the car adapted, slowing to a comfortable speed the more I pushed it back and forth. Rolls-Royce has always been a brand built on feel. The primary concern has been to make the ride as serene as possible. While it is built to last – an estimated 75 per cent of the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/10/25/rolls-royce-phantom-goldfinger-james-bond/" target="_blank"> Rolls-Royce vehicles </a>ever produced are still on the road today – this brand has also been continuously refined to keep up with the times. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/04/04/rolls-royce-puts-middle-east-at-centre-of-five-year-goal-of-quadrupling-profits/" target="_blank">brand</a>’s first two electric vehicles feel like a natural evolution rather than a significant departure, which is an impressive engineering accomplishment. Even the performance modes in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2023/03/22/rolls-royce-black-badge-wraith-black-arrow-marks-last-hurrah-for-v12-power/" target="_blank">Spectre Black Badge</a> are in line with the brand’s heritage. They are inspired by the Rolls-Royce Merlin engine found in the Spitfire fighter planes of Second World War, which offered modes that allowed pilots to engage extra thrust in life-and-death situations. While the loud roar of a combustion engine is so thoroughly missed in other leading luxury brands that have produced electric vehicles, the whisper-quiet Rolls-Royce is built for the EV era. That’s why the brand plans to make all its fleet<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/Business/UK/2021/09/29/rolls-royce-cars-to-go-fully-electric-by-2030/" target="_blank"> electric by 2030</a>. The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2023/02/08/phantom-series-ii-skims-round-alula-as-rolls-royce-celebrates-mascot-anniversary/" target="_blank"> Rolls-Royce</a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/02/07/the-national-tests-rolls-royce-spectre/" target="_blank">Spectre </a>has passed the first test with flying colours – with some car reviewers even labelling it the best car in the world. The performance-minded Spectre Black Badge is arguably the bigger test and, even at its limits, it measures up. I suppose that makes this the new champion – and a sign that the electric future is probably brighter than some sceptics, myself included, believe it to be. <i>Pre-orders for Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge are open now, with deliveries expected this year.</i>