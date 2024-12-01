The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Black Badge, with it's darkened chrome enhancements, has forged its own identity in the brand's line-up. Photo: Rolls-Royce
Rolls Royce Ghost Series II and Black Badge review: Superlative luxury built to be driven

British brand has added refinement and fun to driving experience for younger clientele

William Mullally
December 01, 2024

