Phantom Series II skims round AlUla as Rolls-Royce celebrates mascot anniversary

It’s not generally a car associated with desert sands, but Rolls-Royce's Phantom Series II shines against the startling backdrop of AlUla.

In a promotional photograph series by the manufacturer, celebrating the 112th anniversary of its famed Spirit of Ecstasy ornament, the landscape of Saudi Arabia’s living museum provides a sharp contrast to the modernity of the vehicle, with the car’s gunmetal grey stylings very apparent amid the rocks and dunes.

The Phantom Series II made its first appearance on more conventional roads nearly 100 years ago.

It is one of Rolls-Royce’s more traditional offerings, classic in shape and being powered by a 6.8-litre V12 engine.

Big then, but it is a powertrain that purrs rather than roars, which seems fitting for the setting and something AlUla visitors present at the time were undoubtedly happy about.

The AlUla trip coincides with a momentous day for Rolls-Royce's Spirit of Ecstasy figurine — it was first registered as the intellectual property of the company on February 6, 1911.