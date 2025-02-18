Rolls-Royce unveils ‘most powerful car in brand history’ in Dubai

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/12/01/rolls-royce-ghost-series-ii-black-badge-review/" target="_blank">Rolls-Royce</a> unveiled the Black Badge Spectre, a new model in its line-up, at a private event in Dubai on Monday. Dubbed the most powerful Rolls-Royce produced to date, the car is a high-performance version of its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/02/08/rolls-royce-spectre-review-electric/" target="_blank">all-electric Spectre</a> model, released in 2023. The model is the brand's second electric car, with plans still in place for the entire line-up to be converted to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/Business/UK/2021/09/29/rolls-royce-cars-to-go-fully-electric-by-2030/" target="_blank">electric by 2030</a>. The car produces 659hp and 1075 Nm of torque, an upgrade from the Spectre’s 576hp and 900 Nm of torque. In addition, the model introduces two powertrain features: Infinity mode, activated by a dedicated button on the steering wheel, which allows the driver to access the vehicle’s full power and throttle response; and Spirited mode, which enables rapid acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds. The car is more than a variant of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2022/10/18/all-electric-rolls-royce-spectre-revealed-on-global-stage-for-first-time/" target="_blank">Spectre</a>, also featuring a redesigned chassis made to accommodate the increased performance demands. The Black Badge also is made to give the car a heavier steering feel and enhanced roll stabilisation, with dampers added to enhance body control. According to Bernhard Dressler, Rolls-Royce's director of engineering, the car was designed based on the study of the anonymous driving data of its existing Black Badge models, tailoring the new car's capabilities to "the way our clients use their motor car", he says. "Following internal development, a small tranche of ‘secret’ Black Badge Spectres was built for a group of clients who requested the earliest possible access to this motor car. They emphatically approved of our engineering response," Dressler adds. The Black Badge Spectre also introduces a new colour finish to the Rolls-Royce line-up exclusive to the model – Vapor Violet – accompanied by an ice black bonnet, which draws design influence from 1980s and 1990s British nightclub culture. There are also bespoke coachline options and a new wheel design that also match this aesthetic. Pre-orders for the car are open now, with deliveries expected this year.