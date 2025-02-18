With 659hp, the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful car the legacy brand has produced. Photo: Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce unveils ‘most powerful car in brand history’ in Dubai

The Black Badge Spectre is a high-performance alternative to its all-electric model

William Mullally
February 18, 2025