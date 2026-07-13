Summer motoring news to know, from Mercedes' electric C-Class to Bentley's first EV

From Mercedes-Benz's first electric C-Class and Bentley's debut EV to Dubai's latest traffic upgrades and growing EV charging networks, here are the motoring stories making headlines this summer.

Mercedes set to charge in with C-Class Electric

Ever since the first-generation C-Class debuted in 1993, Mercedes-Benz’s compact sedan has been its bread and butter. Now the model is leaping into a new dimension as the next generation (designated W520) will be offered for the first time as a battery-powered vehicle.

The C-Class Electric, due to go on sale in the UAE in December, Mercedes says, is the “sportiest C-Class ever” and offers “unmatched agility and long-distance comfort.”

Under the new C-Class Electric’s swoopy bodywork sits a 94.5kWh battery pack that sends power to a dual-motor setup in the upscale C400, providing a theoretical touring range of 760km on a full charge. Rapid recharging is also a USP, with a 10-minute zap at an appropriate DC fast charger adding 325km of range.

The existing petrol-powered C-Class will continue to be sold alongside the new electrified model, albeit freshened up with a facelift and tech upgrade.

Pajero returning as rugged dune tamer

A new iteration of its popular Pajero SUV will be unveiled in the autumn. Photo: Mitsubishi Info

Mitsubishi has confirmed it is readying a brand-new iteration of its popular Pajero SUV, with the next-generation model returning to a rugged body-on-frame chassis (the two most recent generations were based on a monocoque chassis).

This is great news for UAE motorists, as the Pajero has been a popular seller in the region for virtually the entire lifespan of the all-terrain vehicle. Its reliability and genuine off-road capability mean the Pajero is one of the vehicles guaranteed to be spotted on every desert excursion.

The next-generation Pajero will source its ladder-frame chassis from the robust Triton pick-up, and its tech features are likely to include a digitised multimeter that will display readings such as compass heading, altitude and vehicle tilt angles in real time.

The global reveal of the newcomer is scheduled for autumn.

Dewa installs 46 EV charging points at Al Shera’a

Key UAE motoring news for summer 2026 Info

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has installed 46 electric vehicle charging points at the car park of Al Shera’a, its new headquarters, to support its commitment to sustainability and green mobility.

Installed under Dewa’s EV Green Charger initiative, the new EV recharging infrastructure comprises 40 alternating current (AC) charging points for the company's employees, alongside six direct current (DC) charging points designated for visitors.

Infrastructure for EVs has been steadily growing in the UAE and – by the end of the first quarter this year – the number of EV charging points across Dubai has reached 2,223. The network includes Dewa’s EV Green Charger stations, as well as stations operated by Dewa-licensed independent charge-point operators.

Ferrari’s offbeat Luce EV a hit in China, but UAE prospects yet to be seen

Key UAE motoring news for summer 2026 Info

Polarising is one way to describe Ferrari’s first EV, the Luce, unveiled in May. Few other automotive reveals have stirred up as much controversy as the Jaguar Type 00 concept, which debuted in December 2024.

Although the four-door, five-seater Luce’s boxy styling is unlike anything else that has ever worn a prancing horse badge, it’s allegedly already a smash hit in China, with one news outlet reporting that all 88 cars allocated for the market have been pre-sold.

As for the UAE, local Ferrari importer Al Tayer Motors says it has been taking orders for the Luce since the car’s reveal, with entry pricing quoted at Dh2.3 million. Given that the premium car market in the UAE is skewed heavily towards petrol-powered cars and plug-in hybrids, early adopters and technophiles will likely be the main Luce clientele initially.

Are hydrogen cars coming to the UAE?

Key UAE motoring news for summer 2026 Info

Although the only zero-emission vehicles currently available to retail customers in the UAE are EVs, there are various government programmes underway to assess hydrogen-powered vehicles as a viable form of clean transport.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, in collaboration with Enoc Group, is among those testing hydrogen-powered city buses on urban roads to assess performance in the extreme UAE summer heat. The authority has also been testing hydrogen fuel-cell cars (such as the Toyota Mirai) in limousine and taxi fleets.

That said, the high cost of producing and storing hydrogen is a hurdle, and there is currently the handicap of a bare-bones refuelling network. Abu Dhabi has only one hydrogen refuelling station (located in Masdar City), while Dubai has two: one at the Enoc Service Station of the Future in Expo City and a pilot station at the Toyota Al Badia Service Centre near Dubai Festival City.

Bentley previews Torcal – winged brand’s first EV

Bentley has released a teaser image of its first EV. Photo: Bentley Info

Bentley is on the verge of revealing its first EV, and the premium British brand has piqued interest by releasing a teaser image and announcing the model’s name ahead of the car’s September 23 unveiling.

The new model has been dubbed Torcal, with the name said to be inspired by the otherworldly landscapes of El Torcal de Antequera – a natural landmark in Spain. Along with a brief press release, Bentley has also shared a photo that partially shows the rear of the vehicle.

What can be gleaned from the image is that the debutant will be an SUV. However, it won’t replace the Bentayga as the brand says it will join the portfolio as “the fourth model line”. This means it will sit alongside the Bentayga, Continental GT and Flying Spur.

Chinese brands laying down roots in GCC

BYD has partnered with Bahrain to build an EV assembly plant. Photo: BYD Info

Chinese brands are taking the UAE new-car market by storm, with an ever-growing number of vehicles hailing from the vast East Asian nation now populating UAE roads.

The local infiltration won’t end there, as many of these marques are now planning to set up local assembly plants and distribution infrastructure in the Middle East. Among these is BYD, which has partnered with Bahrain to build an EV assembly plant in Salman Industrial City.

The proposed BYD factory will produce up to 50,000 vehicles per year for the region and create more than 2,000 jobs, positioning Bahrain as a regional hub for EV manufacturing.

Other Chinese brands that have plans to assemble or manufacture vehicles in the Middle East include Rox Motor, Faw Group, Sokon and Jinbei. In the process, these car makers will be able to bypass import tariffs and deepen regional ties.

BMW’s next-gen M3 will be propelled by a quartet of electric motors

BWM's new M eDrive technology combines four electric motors. Photo: BMW Info

Purists might not be thrilled by the prospect, but BMW’s next-generation M3 will be offered with battery power.

Previewed for now as the BMW M Concept Neue Klasse, the "iM3" – as it may be badged when it debuts in 2027 – is distinguished by futuristic design language that’s consistent with recently released Neue Klasse models such as the iX3 and i3 Sedan.

Under the brawny bodywork is the new M eDrive technology that combines four electric motors with the so-called "Heart of Joy" – which acts as the car’s super-brain, combining control of the powertrain and chassis into one unit. The car maker claims BMW M eDrive opens up new potential for driving dynamics and driving safety, while delivering high recuperation performance.

Dubai RTA launches 'Quick Wins' upgrades to improve traffic flow

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has mapped out a series of traffic improvements called “Quick Wins” at 28 locations across the emirate, scheduled between July and September to enhance road efficiency, traffic flow and safety.

The works are being carried out during the summer holiday period to take advantage of reduced traffic volumes, allowing faster completion while minimising disruption to road users.

One of the most significant projects is the expansion of Emirates Road, where two additional lanes are being added along a 5km stretch from the Sharjah border towards Al Amardi Street.

As a key corridor connecting Dubai with neighbouring emirates, Emirates Road experiences heavy traffic during peak hours. The upgrade is expected to reduce congestion and improve travel times by up to 25 per cent.