  • Iran-Oman agrees to new shipping arrangement
  • US sent message through Pakistan to Iran on reopening Hormuz, senior source says
  • ‘Busy day’ as 20 tanker transfers move oil from all Gulf states excluding Iran
  • US Secret Service aware of Iran threat against Barron Trump
  • Trump says US Navy has cleared all mines from Strait of Hormuz
  • Long petrol queues across Iran as fuel shortages hit Tehran
Updated: August 26, 2026, 5:15 AM