Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review: Fun on a budget

Mitsubishi’s Eclipse Cross has been designed to look as agile and sporty as possible for a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/03/12/best-chinese-cars/" target="_blank">car that will not cost you a lot</a> of cash. That much is obvious from the first glance. The coupe SUV has grooves a-plenty adorning its neat little body, plus lots of diverting external features, such as a multiple head and fog light set-up and a prominent (though not overly alarming) front grille. The shark-fin antenna at the rear end of the Eclipse Cross’s roof is a nice addition, too. While the car possesses a sense of conviviality just from outward looks alone, thankfully, you experience something similar to that initial impression when you spark up the engine and get out on the road. The Eclipse Cross is a nifty little mover and, while there are sportier cars of a similar size out there, you can swing this one in and out of corners with more than a degree of liveliness. We often use the word zippy to describe a vehicle that’s on the fast side, but you can say the same thing in relation to the Eclipse Cross if you mean something that feels zesty. Admittedly, the acceleration isn’t mind-blowing, but it is perfectly acceptable for a vehicle as inexpensive as this at less than Dh80,000. On the plus side, as you’re rolling along, the ride quality is cozy and that sensation gets a boost as the cabin is quieter than a lot of similarly sized rivals. That’s not just the case with sedate city driving, either; you also don’t get any extreme engine noise when you put your foot to the floor. The Eclipse Cross has been fitted with Mitsubishi’s S-AWC (super all-wheel control) system. This is a dynamic control set-up that optimises accelerating and braking potential. The reasons for this are one for the technicians but, simplistically put, it works by delivering the optimum amount of power to each wheel. Every Eclipse Cross trim line has an eight-speed sports mode variant as well, should you feel the need to sharpen things up a little. The car isn’t huge on the inside, but it should cart five people around acceptably without compromising on rear luggage space. The layout inside is functional without being too basic and you get some reasonable tech for a car sitting at this particularly agreeable price point. All models come with an 8-inch touchscreen, while the higher end versions get a head-up display as well. Cars of this sort – vehicles with that word “cross” in their monikers, we mean – are often referred to as soft SUVs, indicating they’re suitable for a little lightweight off-roading but nothing too taxing. Even though a four-wheel-drive option is available, this isn't really one for the desert. However, that is not going to be an issue for anyone who opts for an Eclipse Cross as drag racing or tearing over rough ground is unlikely to be top of mind. What they will be after is zipping around the tarmac in a budget ride that’s firmly on the cheap and cheerful side. For those who get the idea of what Mitsubishi intended here will enjoy swinging an Eclipse Cross around.