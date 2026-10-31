Rubio says Trump set no timeframe for Iran talks but military option remains open

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that President Donald Trump had set no deadline for diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict with Iran, while refusing to rule out a resumption of military strikes against Tehran.

Speaking at the conclusion of a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, Mr Rubio ​told reporters that he did not know whether there was a specific timeframe for Qatar-led talks aimed at resolving hostilities between the US ​and ‌Iran.

“If there is a diplomatic solution, we would be open to it,” he said. But any agreement could not endanger US national security or fail to address Washington's core concerns, he added.

Asked whether the administration was confident renewed strikes could be brief and successful without provoking Iranian retaliation, Mr Rubio said Mr Trump had made no decision on further military action.

The US remains the world's most capable military power and had “everything we need to be successful” if military action were required, he said.

But “the President prefers to solve it diplomatically,” Mr Rubio added.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, October 2, 2026. Reuters Show caption: Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman…

He also warned that Iran was threatening the energy infrastructure of its Gulf neighbours as part of its efforts to pressure the US.

“The Iranian regime is basically arguing: unless we get what we want, not only will we blow up ships, but we will destroy the energy infrastructure of our neighbours in the entire region,” he said in response to a question from The National.

Asked by this publication if the US can guarantee security for Saudi Arabia and other Gulf partners, Mr Rubio said US forces were already helping protect regional shipping and airspace.

US forces were shooting down Iranian drones and missiles aimed at vessels almost daily, he said, adding that Washington had an extensive presence in regional air defence.

Mr Rubio reaffirmed US defence commitments to Saudi Arabia, but declined to say whether American forces would join any Saudi offensive action against Yemen's Houthis.

“We have a defence co-operation agreement. We have defence understandings with Saudi Arabia. We intend to continue to live up to those commitments,” he said.

He also complained that international support for protecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz had been limited, despite repeated appeals by Mr Trump for other countries to contribute.

“So far, we've had some very limited co-operation, but not much,” Mr Rubio said, adding that the burden of protecting shipping had fallen primarily on the US.

Divisions at the G20

The US has the presidency of this year's G20 meetings and will pass the baton to Britain next year. As host in Atlanta, Mr Rubio faced criticism for welcoming Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and the US has invited President Vladimir Putin to a leaders' summit in Florida in December as Mr Trump deepens his embrace of Moscow.

Mr Putin's possible attendance risks regularising Russia’s return to international forums while its war in Ukraine continues, said Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s top diplomat. She told Bloomberg TV that the invitation “poses a lot of big questions" and risks “normalising the war crimes being committed every day now” in Ukraine.

But she added that Mr Lavrov’s attendance meant “we can also immediately fight back on these lies” from Russian officials.

Mr Rubio said it was important Russia has a voice at the table if there is to be a negotiated settlement in the war with Ukraine.

"In order to end the war in Ukraine peacefully, you're going to have to have a negotiated settlement," he said. "How can you have a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine if you don't have the ability to talk to both Russia and Ukraine."

Highlighting divisions in the G20, a planned group photo was scrapped because western members didn't want to be seen near Mr Lavrov, and the wrapped up without any joint communique, though Mr Rubio said he would release a chairman's statement.

He said on Friday that the world is in a “critical moment” and warned of a series of interconnected economic and geopolitical crises, many of which pose "severe threats" to essential foundations of the global economic order.