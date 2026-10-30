Several officials and recruits referred to military court over national service evasion scheme

Several UAE government employees and military recruits have been referred to the Military Criminal Court on allegations of forging documents and abusing their positions to help others to evade national service.

The Military Attorney General has referred the defendants to military prosecution on charges of abusing official authority, obtaining undeserved exemptions, and falsifying records related to national and reserve service completion.

Investigations found the alleged offences included tampering with official data, documents, and medical reports to help certain conscripts circumvent prescribed procedures.

The defendants, including both public officials and conscripts, have been charged based on their roles in the scheme and will face adjudication before the military judiciary.

The Military Attorney General stressed that national service is a duty, an honour and a responsibility towards the nation, adding that protecting the integrity of its procedures reinforces justice and equality in fulfilling that duty.

He said the prosecutions aimed to safeguard national obligations against violations and exploitation.

He also warned that authorities would pursue anyone who helped others avoid their military obligations or used their position to secure unlawful exemptions. The defendants will face trial before the military judiciary under UAE law.

The referral means the military court will now consider the case. The allegations are yet to be proven, and the court will decide the defendants' fate.