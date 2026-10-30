Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid invites Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has written to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inviting him to this year's UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.

Waleed Al Khereiji, Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the letter from Matar Al Dhaheri, the UAE ambassador to the kingdom, during a meeting in Riyadh, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

The UN conference is to be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10.

In August, The National reported how President Sheikh Mohamed had written to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, with an official invitation to the same conference.