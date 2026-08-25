President Sheikh Mohamed sends letter to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman

President Sheikh Mohamed has written to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, with an official invitation to the UN Water Conference 2026 in Abu Dhabi in December.

The Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed Al Khereiji, received the message from the UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, during their meeting in Riyadh on Monday.

The UN Water Conference will be hosted by the UAE in partnership with Senegal from December 8-10.

It will bring together UN member states, civil society and the private sector and encourage action on major issues including access, co-operation and financing as rising populations, urbanisation and climate change place mounting pressure on global freshwater supplies.

The UAE and Senegal will focus the conference on calls for faster action by governments, financial institutions and the private sector to address the worsening global water crisis.

Deep-rooted ties

In July, officials from the UAE and Saudi Arabia posted on social media about the shared history and deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, chairman of the National Media Authority, and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Media, Salman Al Dosary, posted on X to speak of the bonds between the countries.

“The Emirati-Saudi relations are an extension of a shared history and deep-rooted fraternal ties between two brotherly peoples united by a single destiny,” Mr Al Hamed wrote on X at the time.

“They are further strengthened by wise leadership in both countries, which proceeds with close co-ordination and a clear vision towards a future that brings prosperity to our peoples and our region. The role of responsible media is to reflect this reality objectively and to confront any attempts to undermine it.”