Officials from UAE and Saudi Arabia share social media posts showing unity between countries

Officials from both the UAE and Saudi Arabia posted on social media about the shared history and deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

Both Abdulla Alhamed, chairman of the National Media Authority, and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Media Salman Al Dosary posted on X to speak of the bonds between the countries.

Their comments came as both nations endured attacks following the outbreak of war in Iran on February 28.

“The Emirati-Saudi relations are an extension of a shared history and deep-rooted fraternal ties between two brotherly peoples united by a single destiny,” Mr Alhamed wrote on X on Tuesday evening.

“They are further strengthened by wise leadership in both countries, which proceeds with close co-ordination and a clear vision towards a future that brings prosperity to our peoples and our region.

“The role of responsible media is to reflect this reality objectively and to confront any attempts to undermine it.”

His comments were followed by Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, sharing a picture of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman.

The picture, shared on X, was accompanied by the comment: “The biggest story in the Gulf is captured in a single photograph”.

Al Dosary's comments on X also focused on the common ties that bind the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“The relationship between the kingdom and the Emirates is a relationship between two peoples united by a shared history and heritage, and wise leadership that guides the peoples of the two countries according to promising developmental visions, and the role of media in confronting anyone who attempts to convey a misleading image about the relations between the two countries and seeking accuracy in what is published about them,” he wrote on X.