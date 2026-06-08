Gang arrested after UAE and Saudi Arabia foil drug-smuggling attempt

A joint operation between authorities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia has foiled an attempt to smuggle 267,300 amphetamine pills.

The National Anti-Narcotics Authority, in co-ordination with Dubai Police General Headquarters, worked with the Saudi Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, state news agency Wam reported.

Acting on intelligence gathered, authorities were able to intercept the drugs before they could be distributed and arrest all members of the criminal network involved, all of whom are from Arab nations, Wam said.

Thwarting such criminal schemes and disrupting the activities of drug-trafficking networks reflect the advanced level of operational integration, field monitoring, meticulous follow-up, and the effective exchange of information with relevant regional and international authorities, the authority said.

Those efforts contribute to strengthening community protection systems and reinforcing joint action to tackle drug smuggling and trafficking methods, it added.

The operation was part of the continuing co-operation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in addressing the threat posed by illegal drugs and enhancing prevention and enforcement systems, the Saudi narcotics agency said.