Why the Middle East is closer to breaking the drugs trade

Those involved in international drugs trafficking continue to find routes to ensure their illicit trade continues. The National recently reported how the fall of the Bashar Al Assad government in Syria – once the world’s leading producer and exporter of the lucrative Captagon stimulant – helped exacerbate the already surging narcotics trade thousands of kilometres away in Yemen. There, Syrian and Iranian producers continue to exploit the country’s war and economic collapse.

Security sources in Yemen spoke of smugglers making their way along the volatile country’s porous 1,300km border with Saudi Arabia, transporting drugs with donkeys and drones. The reason for such determined criminality is not complicated – illegal drugs are often very profitable. One Yemeni source claimed he had frequently interrogated traffickers who had “no affiliation, no agenda”. Their motivation was simple: “They just want to get paid.”

Syria seizes 12 million Captagon pills in major drug bust 01:15

In many ways, The National’s report highlighted the myriad challenges facing governments and law enforcement across the Middle East when it comes to the drugs trade. Long borders, fragmented responses and unresolved armed conflicts all work to the advantage of trafficking networks. That several key Middle East countries, including Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, suffer from ailing economies increases the deadly allure of this dangerous and damaging trade.

However, despite the entrenched nature of the drugs trade, it is possible that the Middle East is closer now to disrupting these criminal networks than at any time in recent years. This week, Iraq’s Interior Ministry hosted the third Baghdad International Conference to Fight Drugs. There, interior ministers and heads of anti-drugs services from several countries – including Syria, Lebanon and Jordan – worked on joint strategies, intelligence sharing and practical co-operation.

It is compelling, and somewhat surprising, to see a common agenda being set by regional neighbours, some of whom have had a distrustful, complex relationship in the past. Syria, which is overhauling its state and security infrastructure, was at the same table as Lebanon, whose government – although plagued by Hezbollah and lingering apprehension of Syrian influence – is also working to curb the destabilising cross-border drugs trade.

As co-operation deepens, there will be fewer ad hoc responses to this transnational issue. That is something to be encouraged and worked towards

Similarly, host country Iraq – which is also fighting to overcome corruption and renew its institutions – is working more closely with its neighbours against the criminal cartels. In a communique from the Baghdad talks, the countries committed to “enhance intelligence-sharing mechanisms and security operations based on international laws to dismantle drugs trafficking networks”.

The fruits of such a common-sense joint approach are evident. In October, Iraq and Syria announced the seizure of 370kg of drugs in a joint operation in Syria. In July, Iraqi counter-narcotics forces seized more than 1.35 million Captagon pills during a rare and significant cross-border operation in Damascus. And in February, Iraq announced the confiscation of an estimated 1.1 tonnes of Captagon pills hidden inside a lorry that entered the country from Syria through Turkey. This seizure was the first major bust since the downfall of the Assad government in December – an event that has arguably paved the way for better co-operation.

There is a long way to go before drug routes are curtailed and a comprehensive joint approach is born. It takes time to build trust and to get different branches of law enforcement to work together seamlessly. In addition, there are still varying national approaches to the issue of drug taking in the Middle East, with some countries more focused on criminalisation than rehabilitation. But as co-operation deepens, there will be fewer ad hoc responses to this transnational issue. That is something to be encouraged and worked towards.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

UAE%20athletes%20heading%20to%20Paris%202024 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEquestrian%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EAbdullah%20Humaid%20Al%20Muhairi%2C%20Abdullah%20Al%20Marri%2C%20Omar%20Al%20Marzooqi%2C%20Salem%20Al%20Suwaidi%2C%20and%20Ali%20Al%20Karbi%20(four%20to%20be%20selected).%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EJudo%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EMen%3A%20Narmandakh%20Bayanmunkh%20(66kg)%2C%20Nugzari%20Tatalashvili%20(81kg)%2C%20Aram%20Grigorian%20(90kg)%2C%20Dzhafar%20Kostoev%20(100kg)%2C%20Magomedomar%20Magomedomarov%20(%2B100kg)%3B%20women's%20Khorloodoi%20Bishrelt%20(52kg).%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECycling%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESafia%20Al%20Sayegh%20(women's%20road%20race).%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESwimming%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EMen%3A%20Yousef%20Rashid%20Al%20Matroushi%20(100m%20freestyle)%3B%20women%3A%20Maha%20Abdullah%20Al%20Shehi%20(200m%20freestyle).%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAthletics%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EMaryam%20Mohammed%20Al%20Farsi%20(women's%20100%20metres).%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3EName%3A%20DarDoc%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Samer%20Masri%2C%20Keswin%20Suresh%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%24800%2C000%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Flat6Labs%2C%20angel%20investors%20%2B%20Incubated%20by%20Hub71%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi's%20Department%20of%20Health%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2010%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What vitamins do we know are beneficial for living in the UAE Vitamin D: Highly relevant in the UAE due to limited sun exposure; supports bone health, immunity and mood.

Vitamin B12: Important for nerve health and energy production, especially for vegetarians, vegans and individuals with absorption issues.

Iron: Useful only when deficiency or anaemia is confirmed; helps reduce fatigue and support immunity.

Omega-3 (EPA/DHA): Supports heart health and reduces inflammation, especially for those who consume little fish.

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHayvn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EChristopher%20Flinos%2C%20Ahmed%20Ismail%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efinancial%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eundisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2044%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eseries%20B%20in%20the%20second%20half%20of%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHilbert%20Capital%2C%20Red%20Acre%20Ventures%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

EMILY%20IN%20PARIS%3A%20SEASON%203 %3Cp%3ECreated%20by%3A%20Darren%20Star%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Lily%20Collins%2C%20Philippine%20Leroy-Beaulieu%2C%20Ashley%20Park%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202.75%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Classification of skills A worker is categorised as skilled by the MOHRE based on nine levels given in the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO) issued by the International Labour Organisation. A skilled worker would be someone at a professional level (levels 1 – 5) which includes managers, professionals, technicians and associate professionals, clerical support workers, and service and sales workers. The worker must also have an attested educational certificate higher than secondary or an equivalent certification, and earn a monthly salary of at least Dh4,000.

The specs: 2018 Audi Q5/SQ5 Price, base: Dh183,900 / Dh249,000

Engine: 2.0L, turbocharged in-line four-cylinder / 3.0L, turbocharged V6

Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic / Eight-speed automatic

Power: 252hp @ 5,000rpm / 354hp @ 5,400rpm

Torque: 370Nm @ 1,600rpm / 500Nm @ 1,370rpm

Fuel economy: combined 7.2L / 100km / 8.3L / 100km

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5-litre%2C%20twin-turbo%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E410hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E495Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Estarts%20from%20Dh495%2C000%20(Dh610%2C000%20for%20the%20F-Sport%20launch%20edition%20tested)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

A Cat, A Man, and Two Women

Junichiro Tamizaki

Translated by Paul McCarthy

Daunt Books

Race card 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m 9.25pm: Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m 10.35pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm: Shahm, 7.05pm: Well Of Wisdom, 7.40pm: Lucius Tiberius, 8.15pm: Captain Von Trapp, 8.50pm: Secret Advisor, 9.25pm: George Villiers, 10pm: American Graffiti, 10.35pm: On The Warpath

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

Tickets Tickets for the 2019 Asian Cup are available online, via www.asiancup2019.com

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

Brief scores: Toss: Nepal, chose to field UAE 153-6: Shaiman (59), Usman (30); Regmi 2-23 Nepal 132-7: Jora 53 not out; Zahoor 2-17 Result: UAE won by 21 runs Series: UAE lead 1-0

MATCH INFO Wales 1 (Bale 45 3') Croatia 1 (Vlasic 09')

The biog Place of birth: Kalba Family: Mother of eight children and has 10 grandchildren Favourite traditional dish: Al Harees, a slow cooked porridge-like dish made from boiled cracked or coarsely ground wheat mixed with meat or chicken Favourite book: My early life by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah Favourite quote: By Sheikh Zayed, the UAE's Founding Father, “Those who have no past will have no present or future.”

Easter%20Sunday %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Jay%20Chandrasekhar%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Jo%20Koy%2C%20Tia%20Carrere%2C%20Brandon%20Wardell%2C%20Lydia%20Gaston%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Coffee: black death or elixir of life? It is among the greatest health debates of our time; splashed across newspapers with contradicting headlines - is coffee good for you or not? Depending on what you read, it is either a cancer-causing, sleep-depriving, stomach ulcer-inducing black death or the secret to long life, cutting the chance of stroke, diabetes and cancer. The latest research - a study of 8,412 people across the UK who each underwent an MRI heart scan - is intended to put to bed (caffeine allowing) conflicting reports of the pros and cons of consumption. The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation, contradicted previous findings that it stiffens arteries, putting pressure on the heart and increasing the likelihood of a heart attack or stroke, leading to warnings to cut down. Numerous studies have recognised the benefits of coffee in cutting oral and esophageal cancer, the risk of a stroke and cirrhosis of the liver. The benefits are often linked to biologically active compounds including caffeine, flavonoids, lignans, and other polyphenols, which benefit the body. These and othetr coffee compounds regulate genes involved in DNA repair, have anti-inflammatory properties and are associated with lower risk of insulin resistance, which is linked to type-2 diabetes. But as doctors warn, too much of anything is inadvisable. The British Heart Foundation found the heaviest coffee drinkers in the study were most likely to be men who smoked and drank alcohol regularly. Excessive amounts of coffee also unsettle the stomach causing or contributing to stomach ulcers. It also stains the teeth over time, hampers absorption of minerals and vitamins like zinc and iron. It also raises blood pressure, which is largely problematic for people with existing conditions. So the heaviest drinkers of the black stuff - some in the study had up to 25 cups per day - may want to rein it in. Rory Reynolds

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.