President Sheikh Mohamed discusses regional security and UAE-Oman ties as Sultan Haitham visits Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham of Oman discussed regional security and strengthening economic ties between the two countries during talks in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The two leaders exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and efforts to promote security, stability and peace across the region.

They agreed on the importance of continued co-operation as the region faces shared challenges and stressed the need for stronger partnerships to protect regional security and stability.

The talks took place as Sheikh Mohamed received Sultan Haitham, who is on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

They also discussed their long-standing bilateral ties and ways to deepen those relations, particularly in economic and developmental fields.

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sultan Haitham of Oman. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Show caption: President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sultan Haitham of Oman. Ph…

Sheikh Mohamed received Sultan Haitham on his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi earlier on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and other ministers and senior officials.

Sultan Haitham was accompanied by a delegation of senior Omani officials, including Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, and Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat.