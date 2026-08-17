President Sheikh Mohamed discusses regional security and UAE-Oman ties as Sultan Haitham visits Abu Dhabi

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  • President Sheikh Mohamed, right, welcomes Sultan Haitham, Ruler of Oman. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
    President Sheikh Mohamed, right, welcomes Sultan Haitham, Ruler of Oman. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
  • Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Sultan Haitham after a meeting. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
    Sheikh Mohamed speaks with Sultan Haitham after a meeting. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
  • Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, with Sultan Haitham. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
    Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, with Sultan Haitham. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
  • Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon greets Sultan Haitham. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
    Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon greets Sultan Haitham. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
  • Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, greets Sultan Haitham. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
    Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, greets Sultan Haitham. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
  • Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed greets Sultan Haitham. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
    Sheikh Suroor bin Mohamed greets Sultan Haitham. Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
  • Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed with members of the Omani leadership. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
    Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed with members of the Omani leadership. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
  • A meeting between members of the leadership of the UAE and Oman. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
    A meeting between members of the leadership of the UAE and Oman. Hamad Al Kaabi / UAE Presidential Court
  • Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed with Sayyid Hamood bin Faisal bin Said Al Busaidi, the Omani Minister of Interior. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
    Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed with Sayyid Hamood bin Faisal bin Said Al Busaidi, the Omani Minister of Interior. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court

President Sheikh Mohamed discusses regional security and UAE-Oman ties as Sultan Haitham visits Abu Dhabi

Two leaders agree on importance of strong relations as region faces challenges

The National

August 17, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sultan Haitham of Oman discussed regional security and strengthening economic ties between the two countries during talks in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The two leaders exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and efforts to promote security, stability and peace across the region.

They agreed on the importance of continued co-operation as the region faces shared challenges and stressed the need for stronger partnerships to protect regional security and stability.

The talks took place as Sheikh Mohamed received Sultan Haitham, who is on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

They also discussed their long-standing bilateral ties and ways to deepen those relations, particularly in economic and developmental fields.

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sultan Haitham of Oman. Photo: UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed receives Sultan Haitham of Oman. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Sheikh Mohamed received Sultan Haitham on his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi earlier on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and other ministers and senior officials.

Sultan Haitham was accompanied by a delegation of senior Omani officials, including Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, and Sayyid Bilarab bin Haitham, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat.

Updated: August 17, 2026, 2:14 PM
OmanUAESheikh Mohamed bin Zayed